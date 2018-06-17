TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of June 17th to 23rd, 2018

all times eastern; PBS times are suggested (individual stations may choose other time slots)

Several new and returning shows this week, including Shooter (which was unexpectedly cut short last season when star Ryan Phillippe was badly injured in a freak accident away from the show), The Affair, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and Match Game. Also, James Corden goes home for a week of shows, and The MTV Film and Television Awards. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Poldark – 8 to 10pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo – 8 to 9pm on HLN – Series Premiere

Host Chris Cuomo delves into dark places in this series, which starts with a prison visit to serial killer Joel Rifkin.

The Affair – 9 to 10pm on TMN – 4th Season Premiere

Man in an Orange Shirt – 10pm to 12am on PBS – Series Premiere

Glenda Jackson, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and James McArdle headline the cast in this tale of two love stories, sixty years apart, that highlight the differences of being gay in England, from an era when it meant jail to the present day, where it means navigating dating apps.

Shades of Blue – 10 to 11pm on NBC/Global – 3rd and Final Season

Picnic at Hanging Rock – 10:15 to 11:30pm – Series Premiere

This six-part Australian romantic mystery is based on the 1967 novel by Joan Lindsay, in which a group of school girls go missing while on an outing.

Monday

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards – 9 to 11pm on Much

Live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, the awards celebrate the highlights in movies and television in the past year.

The Proposal – 10 to 11pm on ABC/City – Series Premiere

In this variation on The Bachelor, ten women vie for a chance at love with a mystery man.

The Late Late Show with James Corden – 12:37 to 1:37am on CBS/CTV (through Thursday)

On Paul McCartney’s 76th birthday, James kicks off a week of shows from his native England, featuring a Carpool Karaoke with the Beatle riding shotgun. Other guests include Chris Pratt, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Damian Lewis, Foo Fighters, Nialll Horan, and Cher.

Tuesday

Mysteries at the Museum – 9 to 1opm on Dtour – 15th Season Premiere

12 Monkeys – 10m to 11pm on Showcase – 4th and Final Season

Taskmaster – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – Series Premiere

Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden) hosts this game show that provides contestents with challenges such as playing basketball without their hands and recording themselves doing something that will look better when played backwards.

Wednesday

Love Is… 9 to 10pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

This drama stars Michele Weaver and Wall Catlett as a black power couple in 1990s Hollywood. Co-stars include Loretta Devine (The Carmichael Show), Tim Reid (WKRP in Cincinnati) and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World, KC Undercover).

American Gods – 9 to 10:05pm on Fuse – Series Premiere

Based on the Neil Gaiman novel, this fantasy drama stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, who meets a strange man (Ian McShane) after being released from prison and soon travels to a new world where magic is real, and he becomes embroiled in a battle between old and new gods.

Thursday

The Gong Show – 8 to 9pm on ABC/City – 2nd Season Premiere

Match Game – 9 to 10pm on ABC/CTV – 4th Season Premiere

Queen of the South – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 3rd Season Premiere

Take Two – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

From the producers of Castle, this whimsical crime-drama stars Rachel Bilson as a former TV cop, fresh out of rehab, who hopes to make a comeback by doing a stint as a partner to a private eye (Eddie Cibrian).

Shooter – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – 3rd Season Premiere

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – 10 to 11pm on W – 5th Season Premiere

Detroiters – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Much – 2nd Season Premiere

Friday

The Dojo – 8 to 9pm on (Superchannel) Ginx eSports – Series Premiere

Fighting Game Community vets Damascus and F-Word reflect on the events that shaped the world of comepetitive fighting.

The Great British Baking Show – 9 to 10pm on PBS – 3rd Season Premiere

Wild Bear Rescue – 10 to 10:30pm on Animal Planet – 2nd Season Premiere

