TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 11th to 17th, 2017

All times eastern

ABC’s Summer Fun & Games banner official kicks off this week with new and returning game shows, and the trend seems to be spreading, with other game/competition shows premiering on GSN and Space. Other highlights include the return of So You Think You Can Dance, the final season of TURN: Washington’s Spies, the remarkable 30th season premiere of Cops, and Broadway’s biggest night, The Tony Awards! Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 71st Annual Tony Awards – 8 to 11pm on CBS/CTV

Kevin Spacey hosts this year’s awards honouring the best of Broadway. In addition to performances from nominated plays and musicals, there will be appearances by Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Stephen Colbert, Brian d’Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune, Olivia Wilde, and 2017 Tony Nominees Sally Field, Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt.

Celebrity Family Feud – 8 to 9pm on ABC/City – 3rd Season Premiere

Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME – 9 to 10pm on ABC/CTV Two – Series Premiere

Harvey hosts this twist on seed-funding new products in this competition series. Two entrepreneurs compete to win over the studio audience, who votes for the winner.

The $100,000 Pyramid – 7 to 8pm on CTV/10 to 11pm on ABC – 2nd Season Premiere

American Grit – 9 to 10pm on Fox – 2nd Season Premiere

Selling Houses Australia – 8 to 9pm on Cottage – 9th Season Premiere

Abandoned Engineering – 8 to 9pm on Travel+Escape – Series Premiere

Some of the world’s most amazing engineering projects and building now lie in ruins. This documentary series looks at how and why.

Monday

American Ninja Warrior – 8 to 10pm on NBC/CTV – 9th Season Premiere

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge – 10 to 11pm on NBC/Global – 2nd Season Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance – 8 to 9:01pm on Fox – 14th Season Premiere

Superhuman – 9:01 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Actor Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) hosts this competition series where contestants display their varied skills—both physical and mental—for judges Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial.

Counting On (19 Kids and Counting Spinoff) – 9 to 11pm on TLC – 4th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Face Off – 9 to 10pm on Space – 12th Season Premiere

Cosplay Melee – 10 to 11pm on Space – Series Premiere

Yvette Nicole Brown (The Odd Couple, Community) hosts this competition series where people dress up as their favourite characters from movies, TV, books and video games to impress a panel of judges.

Idiotsitter – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Emogenius – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on GSN – Series Premiere

Contestants in this game show try to decipher what emojis are trying to say in a series of phrases and try to send a series of rapid-fire emoji-laden messages. Hunter March, who hosts the show, is the grandson of Hal March, who hosted The $64,000 Question in the 1950s.

Blood Drive – 10 to 11pm on Space – Series Premiere

In a not-too-distant future, a cop joins forces with a dangerous femme fatale to embark on a cross-country death race while battling the effects of climate change.

Thursday

Speed is the New Black – 9 to 10pm on Discovery– Series Premiere

This auto series takes viewers inside St. Louis’ A to Z auto shop, where Noah Alexander and his team specialize in custom builds and full restorations, to cars such as (in the opener) a 1965 Ford Mustang and a 1965 Cobra.

All Girls Garage – 10 to 10:30pm on Discovery Velocity – 6th Season Premiere

Car Fix – 10:30 to 11pm on Discovery Velocity – 6th Season Premiere

Friday

The Great British Baking Show – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on PBS – 7th Season Premiere

Saturday

Cops – 8 to 8:30pm on Spike – 30th Season Premiere

TURN: Washington Spies – 9 to 11pm on AMC – 4th and Final Season Premiere

