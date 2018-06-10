TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of June 10th to 16th, 2018

all times eastern

A wide variety of choices this week, from a new(ish) comedy on Thursday night from CBC, to the return of ABC’s summer Fun & Games block on Sunday, to a rare glimpse behind the curtain of the best of the best in military operatives, America’s Navy SEALS on History. Plus, Fox begins the summertime burn-off of its ill-fated comedy, Ghosted, a look at the final phase of David Cassidy’s life, and PBS ends the week with a look at how some of the world’s most influential people have made their mark in the world on Breaking Big. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards – 8 to 11pm on CBS/CTV

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host the awards honouring Broadway’s finest from New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Bruce Springsteen is slated to receive a special Tony for his Broadway concerts.

Celebrity Family Feud – 8 to 9pm on ABC.City – 4th Season Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid – 7 to 8pm on CTV/9 to 10pm on ABC – 3rd Season Premiere

To Tell the Truth – 10 to 11pm on ABC – 3rd Season Premiere

Mysteries of the Abandoned – 8 to 9pm on Cottage Life – 2nd Season Premiere

Ghosted – 8:30 to 9pm and 9:30 to 10pm on Fox – Series return

This cancelled series burns off its remaining episodes through mid-July.

Food Network Star – 9 to 10pm on The Food Network – 14th Season Premiere

Strange Evidence – 10 to 11pm on Cottage Life – Series Premiere

This series uses surveillance footage from the estimated 300 million cameras that watch us every day around the world. The opener looks at a person who inexplicably burst into flames, an ancient statue that appears to come to life at night, and an alien-like creature in a sewer system.

Monday

Cloak and Dagger – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on Showcase – Series Premiere

This new Marvel series premiered last week on ABC Spark, but Showcase is playing catch-up this week with two episodes about two teens from very different backgrounds who join forces when their emerging powers seem to be tied together.

David Cassidy: The Last Session – 9 to 11:04pm on A&E

This special edition of A&E’s Biography examines the 1970s teen idol’s final days through recordings for his final album and discussions he had around that time. Among the revelations, Cassidy admits to lying about his dementia diagnosis on Dr. Phil in March of 2017.

Battlebots – 10 to 11pm on The Discovery Channel – 3rd Season Premiere

Tuesday

The Last Defense – 10:01 to 11pm on ABC – Series Premiere

This true crime documentary series explores and exposes flaws in the American justice system by examining death row cases. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are executive producers.

Wednesday

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back – 9 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Ramsay and his team attempt to transform foundering restaurants in one day.

Navy SEALS: America’s Secret Warriors – 8 to 9pm on History – Series Premiere

This in-depth look at the most prestigious fighting force in the world features interviews with some members who have never been seen on screen before.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour – 9 to 10:01pm on A&E – 3rd Season Premiere

Wahlburgers – 10:01 to 11:04pm on A&E – 9th Season Premiere

The Deed – 10 to 11pm on CNBC – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

Back in Time for Dinner – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Host Carlo Rota introduces to viewers the Campus family of Mississauga, Ontario, and each week introduces them to foods from different eras, along with their eating trends of the time, technological advances, gender dynamics and more.

Crawford – 9 to 9:30pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Jill Hennessy (Law & Order, Crossing Jordan) and John Carroll Lynch (Fargo, The Drew Carey Show) headline an ensemble cast in this comedy series about the Crawford family, a bunch of disparate people who range from a cereal executive, a failed rock star, a raccoon wrangler and more. One of the creators, Mike Clattenburg, is also one of the creators of Trailer Park Boys. (This series has been streaming on cbc.ca since February.)

Marlon – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on NBC – 2nd Season Premiere

Million Dollar Listing New York – 9 to 10:15pm on Slice – 7th Season Premiere

Alone – 10 to 11pm on History – 5th Season Premiere

Friday

Breaking Big – 8:30 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

How did some of the most influential people in the world “break big”? That’s what this new series, hosted by journalist Carlos Watson, explores, starting off with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, who was born to interracial parents in South Africa, and used his painful life to make in the world of comedy.

