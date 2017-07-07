TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 9-15, 2017

all times eastern

What if an asteroid was headed for our planet? That’s the premise of Salvation, a new CBS summer series. Candy Crush becomes a TV game show. Suits is back! The Fosters, too! CNN hones in on The Nineties, and the 25th edition of The ESPYs. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Candy Crush – 8 to 9pm on CTV/9 to 10pm on CBS – Series Premiere

Mario Lopez hosts this TV version of the wildly popular mobile game. Contestants in the opener are “stars” from Survivor and Big Brother.

The Spouse House – 10:04 to 11:08pm on TLC – Series Premiere

14 men and women share a house as they seek potential mates, with the help of two relationship experts.

The Nineties – 9 to 11pm on CNN – Series Premiere

The fourth series of programs that look back on the events that shaped a decade. As it did when this project began with The Sixties, the opener looks at the TV shows that influenced the culture, from South Park and The Sopranos to Seinfeld and Friends. A personal note: my friend and fellow “TV anthropologist” (a wink accompanies that self-imposed title), Bruce Fretts, is one of the commentators in this edition.

The Defiant Ones – 9 to 10pm on HBO – Miniseries Premiere

This documentary traces the unlikely partnership between music giant Jimmy Iovine and rap superstar Dr. Dre. Continues nightly through Thursday.

Monday

Sweet Home Oklahoma – 10 to 10:30pm on Slice – 2nd Season Premiere

Funny How? – 11:30pm to midnight on Vice – Series Premiere

Kliph Nesteroff, author of the book, “Comedians”, hosts this series that looks at the world of stand-up comedy.

Tuesday

The Fosters – 8 to 9pm on Spark – 5th Season Premiere

Rattled – 10:04 to 11:07pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere

Inside the S.S. – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on Smithsonian – Series Premiere

Wednesday

The 25th ESPYs – 8 to 11pm on ABC

Peyton Manning hosts this awards show saluting the best moments and stories in the world of sports. Among the highlights, Jon Stewart presents U.S. Air Force Master General Sgt. Israel Del Toro with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Salvation – 9 to 10pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

A huge asteroid is six months away from colliding with Earth, and this action drama looks at the people charged with coming up with a way to deflect the big rock without letting news of the potentially catastrophic event from leaking to the public.

Suits – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 7th Season Premiere

Claws – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

Niecy Nash (Scream Queens), Carrie Preston (The Good Wife/Fight), Judy Reyes (Scrubs) and Harold Perrineau (Constantine, Lost) headline the cast of this comedy-drama set in a nail salon in central Florida.

Nature’s Great Race – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This nature series follows the migration patterns of exotic animals across the Canadian Arctic wilderness and across Africa.

Thursday

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – 8 to 9pm on The CW – 4th Season Premiere

Hooten & the Lady – 9 to 10pm on The CW – Series Premiere

Michael Landes (Upstairs Downstairs) plays Hooten, a maverick adventurer. Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary, Guardians of the Galaxy) portrays Lady Alex Spencer-Parker, an expert in historical artifacts. Together, they search the globe for hidden treasures, which lead them to some wild adventures.

Akil the Fugitive Hunter – 10:01 to 10:32pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This reality series follows a gang member who becomes a bounty hunter after his best friend is killed.

