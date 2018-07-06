TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 8th to 14th, 2018

Plenty of new reality shows this week with some fresh scripted fare sprinkled in. Happy viewing!

all times eastern

Sunday

Sharp Objects – 9 to 10pm on HBO – Miniseries Premiere

Amy Adams stars as reporter Camille Preaker in this eight-part psychological thriller. She returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two young girls, peeling the layers from her psychiatric problems that seem to be rooted to some personal demons. Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Perkins and Chris Messina also star.

Very Cavallari – 10 to 11pm on E! – Series Premiere

This reality series follows Kristin Cavallari as she opens a store for her jewellery line in Nashville, and the struggles she faces juggling this new career with her marriage to retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Monday

Vegas Cakes – 9:30 to 10pm on The Food Network – 2nd Mid-season Premiere

Deadly Rich – 10 to 11pm on CNBC – Series Premiere

This true-crime series examines the dirty little (and big) secrets of the one percent, kicking off with Miami Beach hotel heir Ben Novack Jr. and his mother, who are both murdered under suspicious circumstances, and the role his former stripper wife plays in unraveling the mystery.

Floribama Shore – 10 to 11pm on MTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

Outdaughtered – 8 to 10:05pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

The Outpost – 9 to 10pm on The CW – Series Premiere

Jessica Green stars as Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods, who tracks the killers of her family and other loves ones after their entire village is destroyed. As she tracks the brutal mercenaries responsible, she discovers that she possesses a mysterious supernatural power.

No Passport Required – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This reality series looks at the Middle Eastern community in Detroit. The opener profiles a Syrian refugee family, a 700-person Lebanese wedding, and looks at some of the foods brought to America by Middle Eastern immigrants.

The Challenge – 9 to 10pm on MTV – 32nd Season Premiere

Married at First Sight – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) – 7th Season Premiere

This Time Next Year – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Real-life transformations are the subject of this series hosted by Cat Deeley. The opener follows a young man who vows to walk again after a tragic car accident leaves him in a wheelchair; a couple struggles through 15 years of infertility; a deaf veteran longs to hear her children’s voices; and a middle-aged housewife wants to be a bodybuilder.

Hit the Floor – 10 to 10:45pm on BET – 4th Season Premiere

Nazi Megastructures: Russia’s War – 10 to 11pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

Hitler attacks Russia with the biggest invasion force and mega-weapons in history.

Counting Cars – 10 to 11pm on History – 8th Season Premiere

Born Behind Bars – 10:01 to 11:04pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This docu-series looks at a controversial prison nursery program that allows women at Indiana Women’s Prison to raise their babies behind bars.

Rattled – 10:05 to 11:10pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

Wednesday

The Great British Baking Show – 8 to 9pm on CBC – 8th Season Premiere

Earth’s Natural Wonders—Life at the Extremes – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere

TKO: Total Knockout – 9 to 10pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

Kevin Hart hosts this obstacle course competition series that pits five players against one another. In the first round, each player runs the course of challenges as the other four fire projectiles from their battle stations. The top two players then have a final showdown for the big cash prize.

Dr. Pimple Popper – 10:04 to 11:09pm on PBS – Series Premiere

I don’t even want to know what this reality series is about, but I’m sure you can figure it out.

Thursday

Wannabe – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This British reality/talent show seeks a “girl group” similar to Spice Girls, with contestants over the age of 25.

Harlots – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel Fuse – 2nd Season Premiere

Friday

Whistleblower – 8 to 9pm on CBS – Series Premiere

This true-crime series examines David vs. Goliath stories of people who put everything on the line to expose illegal and sometimes dangerous activity at major corporations. The opener features whistleblowers from Bristol-Myers Squibb and a dental chain called Kool Smiles.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

