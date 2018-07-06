TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 8th to 14th, 2018

Plenty of new reality shows this week with some fresh scripted fare sprinkled in. Happy viewing!
all times eastern
Sunday
Sharp Objects – 9 to 10pm on HBO – Miniseries Premiere
Amy Adams stars as reporter Camille Preaker in this eight-part psychological thriller. She returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two young girls, peeling the layers from her psychiatric problems that seem to be rooted to some personal demons. Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Perkins and Chris Messina also star.
Very Cavallari – 10 to 11pm on E! – Series Premiere
This reality series follows Kristin Cavallari as she opens a store for her jewellery line in Nashville, and the struggles she faces juggling this new career with her marriage to retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.
Monday
Vegas Cakes – 9:30 to 10pm on The Food Network – 2nd Mid-season Premiere
Deadly Rich – 10 to 11pm on CNBC – Series Premiere
This true-crime series examines the dirty little (and big) secrets of the one percent, kicking off with Miami Beach hotel heir Ben Novack Jr. and his mother, who are both murdered under suspicious circumstances, and the role his former stripper wife plays in unraveling the mystery.
Floribama Shore – 10 to 11pm on MTV – 2nd Season Premiere
Tuesday
Outdaughtered – 8 to 10:05pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere
The Outpost – 9 to 10pm on The CW – Series Premiere
Jessica Green stars as Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods, who tracks the killers of her family and other loves ones after their entire village is destroyed. As she tracks the brutal mercenaries responsible, she discovers that she possesses a mysterious supernatural power.
No Passport Required – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere
This reality series looks at the Middle Eastern community in Detroit. The opener profiles a Syrian refugee family, a 700-person Lebanese wedding, and looks at some of the foods brought to America by Middle Eastern immigrants.
The Challenge – 9 to 10pm on MTV – 32nd Season Premiere
Married at First Sight – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) – 7th Season Premiere
This Time Next Year – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere
Real-life transformations are the subject of this series hosted by Cat Deeley. The opener follows a young man who vows to walk again after a tragic car accident leaves him in a wheelchair; a couple struggles through 15 years of infertility; a deaf veteran longs to hear her children’s voices; and a middle-aged housewife wants to be a bodybuilder.
Hit the Floor – 10 to 10:45pm on BET – 4th Season Premiere
Nazi Megastructures: Russia’s War – 10 to 11pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere
Hitler attacks Russia with the biggest invasion force and mega-weapons in history.
Counting Cars – 10 to 11pm on History – 8th Season Premiere
Born Behind Bars – 10:01 to 11:04pm on A&E – Series Premiere
This docu-series looks at a controversial prison nursery program that allows women at Indiana Women’s Prison to raise their babies behind bars.
Rattled – 10:05 to 11:10pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere
Wednesday
The Great British Baking Show – 8 to 9pm on CBC – 8th Season Premiere
Earth’s Natural Wonders—Life at the Extremes – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere
TKO: Total Knockout – 9 to 10pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere
Kevin Hart hosts this obstacle course competition series that pits five players against one another. In the first round, each player runs the course of challenges as the other four fire projectiles from their battle stations. The top two players then have a final showdown for the big cash prize.
Dr. Pimple Popper – 10:04 to 11:09pm on PBS – Series Premiere
I don’t even want to know what this reality series is about, but I’m sure you can figure it out.
Thursday
Wannabe – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on BBC Canada – Series Premiere
This British reality/talent show seeks a “girl group” similar to Spice Girls, with contestants over the age of 25.
Harlots – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel Fuse – 2nd Season Premiere
Friday
Whistleblower – 8 to 9pm on CBS – Series Premiere
This true-crime series examines David vs. Goliath stories of people who put everything on the line to expose illegal and sometimes dangerous activity at major corporations. The opener features whistleblowers from Bristol-Myers Squibb and a dental chain called Kool Smiles.