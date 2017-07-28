TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 30th-August 5th, 2017

all times eastern

A lighter week of new offerings from the TV gods this week, but there are some highlights, including the final season of the Quebec police drama, 19-2; the dramatized life of a fictional Montreal soccer team; and Rob Lowe takes his sons of a quest to find answers to some unexplained phenomena. Happy viewing!

Monday

19-2 – 10 to 11pm on CTV – 4th and Final Season Premiere

This excellent Canadian police drama moves to CTV for its final season (it had been on Bravo, with season premieres on CTV). The episodes will stream one day earlier on Crave-TV.

CBSN: On Assignment – 10 to 11pm on CBS – Series Premiere

This public affairs from CBS News features video and correspondents from the streets and the front lines of the stories they cover. Each edition will feature multiple stories. Included in the opener: how ISIS turns kids into potential killers.

21 Thunder – 9 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere

This drama series follows the lives of the Montreal Thunder U21 soccer team, as they try to put their teams—and themselves—on the map.

Intervention – 9 to 10:01pm on A&E – 19th Season Premiere

Siesta Key – 10 to 11pm on MTV – Series Premiere

A reality series following young adults spending the summer together in their hometown.

Zone on the Road – 4 to 4:30pm on YTV – Series Premiere

In this travel and adventure reality series, a team of kids embark on what they call their Peaces of Canada campaign, which finds them traveling to various Canadian landmarks to meet people and learn about the places they call home.

Tuesday

Iron Resurrection – 9 to 10pm on Velocity – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Escape to the Chateau – 8 to 9pm on CBC – 2nd Season Premiere

The Lowe Files – 10 to 11:03pm on A&E – Series Premiere

Rob Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, follow their lifelong passion for unsolved mysteries, investigating strange and spooky events across America, starting off with a visit to a potentially haunted for boys’ reformatory in California.

