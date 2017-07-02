TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of July 2nd-8th, 2017

All times eastern

A quieter week for television, but there are some popular shows coming back, including Degrassi, The Amazing Race Canada and the Oprah-produced Queen Sugar. Incidentally, this is also a rare week when absolutely all of the late night talk/comedy shows are in reruns (so we’ll have to wait a week for their takes on Trump’s latest Twitter-fit). Happy viewing!

Monday

Queen Sugar – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 2nd Season Premiere

Degrassi: Next Class – 10 to 10:30pm on Family – 4th Season Premiere (Monday through Friday; also on Netflix)

Tuesday

The Amazing Race Canada – 8 to 9pm on CTV – 5th Season Premiere

The ZhuZhus – 4 to 4:50pm on YTV – Series Premiere

Based on the toy line, this animated series follows the adventures of Polly Pamplemousse, her family, and their talking pet ZhuZhus.

Wednesday

Escape to the Chateau – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere

A couple buys a French chateau and works to restore it to its 19th-century glory in this British reality series.

Snowfall – 10 to 11:15 on FX – Series Premiere

This John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood) dramadelves into the world of dealing cocaine in South Central Los Angeles in 1983.

Thursday

Uprooted – 9 to 9:30pm on Gusto – Series Premiere

Cordon-Bleu-trained chef Sarah Sharratt moves from America to rural France, she tries to adapt to a new culture and its food, which she prepares for family and friends.

The Latin Kitchen – 9:30 to 10pm on Gusto – Series Premiere

Three chefs from Mexico, Spain and Venezuela explore their culinary cultures in this new Canadian series produced by Gusto.

Saturday

25th ESPYs Special – 4pm on ABC (time may vary; check local listings)

A preview of the upcoming ESPY Awards, the unforgettable moments and people in the world of sports over the past year.

We Day Canada – 7 to 8pm on CTV

Highlights of the annual We Day Canada, held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 2nd, featuring four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak, Barenaked Ladies, Hedley, Alanis Morissette, Kardinal Offishall, astronaut Chris Hadfield, PM Justin’s mother Margaret Trudeau, YouTube comedian Lilly Singh and more.

Evil Encounters – 8 to 9pm on Travel + Escape – Series Premiere

People tell their stories of paranormal experiences, with recreations of the mostly unexplained events.

