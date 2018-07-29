TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 29th to August 4th, 2018

all times eastern; PBS time slots may vary on your station.

August is traditionally a quiet time for new and returning shows, but there are a few new offerings this week, including new seasons of the nail salon drama, Claws, the quirky comedy adventures of Esther and Benji on Alone Together, comedy stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman take a stab at a reality competition show in Making It, and Jeff Ross returns with Roast Battle, plus a new Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Claws – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – 2nd Season Premiere

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis – 10pm to 12am on Comedy

The brutal, crude, no-holds-barred comedy from an array of celebrities turn their attention to Die Hard and Moonlighting star Bruce Willis. Among the names showing up are his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his former Moonlighting co-star and nemesis, Cybill Shepard.

Jeff Ross presents Roast Battle – 12 to 12:30am on Comedy – 3rd Season Premiere

This special third season kickoff premieres after the Bruce Willis roast before settling into its regular time slow to Tuesdays at 10pm.

Monday

Speed is the New Black – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on Discovery – 2nd Season Premiere

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story – 10 to 11pm on The Paramount Network/BET – Series Premiere

This six-part documentary series examines the killing of the young black man and the controversies surrounding it, from Florida’s Stand Your Ground law to the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tuesday

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – 8 to 9pm on Slice – 5th and Final Season Premiere

The final season of this series premieres on Slice.

Making It – 10 to 11pm on NBC/CTV – Series Premiere

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host this reality competition series in which teams compete to build a variety of craft projects.

Wednesday

Outback – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This documentary series looks at the varied people and creatures of Australia’s Outback, starting off with the western Kimberley region.

Wonders of Mexico – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere

Another documentary series examines the people and animals of Mexico, kicking off with the Yucatan Peninsula.

Alone Together – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on ABC Spark – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

Still Open All Hours – 9 to 10:30pm (two episodes) on BBC Canada – 4th Season Premiere

Nightwatch presents: The First Responders – 10:32 to 11:05pm (two episodes) on A&E – Spinoff Premiere

