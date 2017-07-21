TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 23-29, 2017

all times eastern

The Rock is back with another season of Ballers. Issa Rae’s Insecure, too. Voyeurs can watch as Americans across the country go on live as-they-are-happening dates. Also, ABC and NBC are trying out new shows against each other on Mondays at 10, but one of the many benefits of being in Canada is that we can watch them consecutively on Global from 9 to 11. Only in Canada? Pity. 😉

Sunday

Wild Alaska Live – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This nature series features live footage of bears, wolves, moose and other animals as they fight for survival in the Alaskan wilderness.

Ballers – 10 to 10:30pm on HBO – 3rd Season Premiere

Insecure – 10:30 to 11pm on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

Midnight, Texas – 9 to 10:01pm on Global/10 to 11pm on NBC – Series Premiere

A powerful psychic takes refuge in the small town of Midnight, Texas, where he discovers a whole community of outsiders, some of whom have a supernatural bent. Based on the Charlaine Harris novels, the series starts Francois Arnaud, Dylan Bruce and Sarah Ramos.

Somewhere Between – 10 to 11pm on ABC/Global – Series Premiere

News producer Laura Price (Paula Patton) whose work on a string of murders takes on a bizarre turn when she becomes able to relive the week leading up to the killings. A horrifying personal element emerges as it appears as though her eight-year-old daughter is destined to be one of the victims. Another episode airs on Tuesday night at 10 on ABC and Global.

Line of Duty – 10 to 11pm on Superchannel – 4th Season Premiere

Last Chance High – 10:30 to 11pm on Vice – Series Premiere

Based on the Vice News web series, this documentary follows the students of Chicago’s Moses Montefiore Academy, whose students are among the most troubled on the city’s west side.

Thursday

The First 48: Scared Silent – 8 to 9pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This show updates previous cases with new footage and interviews.

Fameless – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Much – 2nd Season Premiere

Date Night Live – 10pm to midnight on W – Series Premiere

From the makers of A&E’s Live PD, this series takes viewers along on dates in real time, unfiltered and unedited, with as many as nine dates per episodes in cities such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas and San Diego.

Friday

Food Flirts – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on PBS – Series Premiere

Sisters Shiela and Marilyn Brass explore foods and ingredients that they have never tried before. (May air at different times on your PBS station.)

Room 104 – 11:30pm to midnight on HBO – Series Premiere

This is the story of one room in an average American motel, and the different people who check in and check out.

