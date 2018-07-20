TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 22nd to 28th, 2018

All times eastern.

There are a few key premieres this week, leading off with the much-praised Killing Eve, starring Canadian Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), while the CBC legal Drama Burden of Proof goes south of the border, and another Stephen King adaptation—Castle Rock—also debuts. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Killing Eve – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

The Emmy-nominated Sandra Oh drama finally makes its Canadian debut. She plays Eve Polastri, a desk-bound MI5 officer who escapes the confines of her office to track down a woman who has become a psychopathic assassin.

Something’s Killing Me – 8 to 9pm on HLN – 2nd Season Premiere

Voltron: Legendary Defender – 5 to 6:30pm on Charge – Series Premiere

Five aspiring space travelers create the world’s most powerful robot in this Netflix series based on the original Japanese anime show.

Wednesday

Castle Rock – 9 to 12am (three episodes) on Space – Series Premiere

This Stephen King drama follows the world of death-row attorney Henry Deaver, who is drawn back into his dark past in his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine. Andre Holland, Peter Skarsgard, Terry O’Quinn and Sissy Spacek highlight the ensemble cast.

Burden of Truth – 8 to 9pm on The CW – Series American Premiere

The CBC series makes its American debut. Kristen Kreuk (Smallville) plays Joanna Hanley, who returns to her hometown to settle a case against her big-pharma client and soon discovers she may be on the wrong side of the case brought by a group of sick girls.

Friday

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 5 to 5:30pm on YTV – Series Premiere

They’re baaack…and this time, the TMNT realize that these days, they are not the strangest things in New York.

Saturday

Pink Collar Crimes – 8 to 9pm on CBS – Series Premiere

This reality series looks at crimes committed by woman, starting off with a soccer mom who robs banks after dropping the kids off at school.

The Filmmakers – 8:30 to 9pm on CBC – 2nd Season Premiere

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

