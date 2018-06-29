TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 1st to 7th, 2018

all times eastern; PBS time slots may vary on your station.

It’s a quieter week for new and returning series, as both Canadians and Americans celebrate their countries. There are TV moments to discover, though, from CBC’s web series, Save Me, getting a television tryout to CBS burning off a couple of its failed sitcoms on Saturday night. There’s also the return of The Amazing Race Canada. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canada Day in the Capital – 9 to 10:05pm on CBC

Coverage of the music and fireworks from Parliament Hill.

The Tunnel: Vengeance – 10:30 to 11:30pm on PBS – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

Save Me – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on CBC – Series Premiere

This irreverent CBC web series that seeks to find the funny in 911 callers now seeks a broader audience on the network. It follows Toronto paramedics through their days of call after call, but through the eyes of the people who make those sometimes absurd calls. It makes sense that there would also be moments of drama and even romance, but Save Me mines the dark humour that occasionally finds its way into our world’s darker corners.

Power – 9 to 10:05pm on Superchannel Fuse – 5th Season Premiere

Tuesday

The Amazing Race Canada – 8 to 9pm on CTV – 5th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – 8 to 10pm on NBC

America’ s Independence Day is celebrated with performances by Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and more.

A Capital Fourth – 8 to 9:30pm on PBS

John Stamos hosts the annual 4th of July concert from Washington D.C.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks – 9 to 10:30pm on National Geographic – 5th Season Premiere

Thursday

Our Big Blue Backyard – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on NatGeo Wild – 2nd Season Premiere

Saturday

Me, Myself & I – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on CBS – Cancelled Series Episode Burn-off

Living Biblically – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on CBS – Cancelled Series Episode Burn-off

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

