TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 16-22, 2017

all times eastern

Game of Thrones is finally back! So are The Strain, Shooter and Queen of the South. And a Monty Python star takes a dramatic turn on a quieter week for new shows. Still, there’s already plenty to watch this summer! Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Strain – 10 to 11pm on FX – 4th Season Premiere

Remember Me – 10 to 11pm on PBS – Miniseries Premiere

Michael Palin (Monty Python) stars in this three-part mystery about a man who witnesses a suspicious death shortly after moving into an assisted living facility. Mark Addy (The Full Monty) portrays the depressed detective investigating the case, which starts to point to paranormal activity.

Game of Thrones – 9 to 10pm on HBO – 7th Season Premiere

Ed Sheeran fans, keep a keen eye out for the singer/GoT-superfan, who has a cameo in this season premiere.

Monday

Loaded – 10 to 11pm on AMC – Series Premiere

This British comedy-drama follows four friends and tech entrepreneurs who become rich overnight when they sell a video game app called Cat Factory, but part of the deal sees them under the thumb of a new high-powered boss.

Teen Mom 2 – 9 to 11pm on MTV (Recap episode followed by a new episode) – 8th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Queen of the South – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 2nd Season Premiere

Shooter – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – 2nd Season Premiere

Rare – Creatures of the Photo Ark – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere

Photographer Joel Sartore travels the world to capture images of rare species. In the opener, he goes to Madagascar and the Florida Keys.

The Challenge – 9 to 10pm on MTV – 30th Season Premiere

Saturday

The Filmmakers – 8:30 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Interviewer Johanna Schneller speaks with Canada’s foremost filmmakers, starting off with Atom Egoyan.

Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio – 9 to 10pm on Spike – Series Premiere

A filmmaker and an intelligence analyst team up to figure out where six women have disappeared in an Ohio town over a span of 13 months.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

