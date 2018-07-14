TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of July 15th to 22nd, 2018

all times eastern; PBS time slots may vary on your station.

The first Suits episode without Meghan Markel (and Patrick J. Adams) kicks off the series’ eighth season this week; the very funny NBC summer sitcom, Trial & Error returns (with Kristin Chenoweth replacing John Lithgow as this season’s defendant); Wynona Earp and Killjoys return to Space on Friday night; and the ESPYs award the best and most inspirational sports stories of the year (I made a note to myself last year to be sure to have a hankie handy.) Happy viewing!

Monday

The Real Housewives of Orange County – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 13th Season Premiere

Barnyard Builders – 10 to 11pm on DIY – 7th Season Premiere

Tuesday

My Partner Knows Best – 10 to 11pm on Lifetime – Series Premiere

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen host this game show where three couples compete in a series of challenges, such as making the husbands run an obstacle course in high heels and get their bodies waxed.

Wednesday

The 2018 Espys – 8 to 11pm on ABC

Suits – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 8th Season Premiere

Thursday

Trial & Error – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on NBC/CTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Snowfall – 10 to 11:05pm on FX – 2nd Season Premiere

The Grand Hustle – 10 to 11pm on BET – Series Premiere

Hip hop Mogul T.I. hosts this reality competition series where 16 hustlers from across America compete for a spot in his Grand Hustle Empire.

Friday

Wynona Earp – 9 to 10pm on Space – 3rd Season Premiere

Killjoys – 10 to 11pm on Space – 4th Season Premiere

Outcast – 11pm to 12am on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

Saturday

Four Weddings – 9:02 to 11:06pm on TLC – 6th Season Premiere

