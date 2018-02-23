TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January February 25th to March 3rd, 2018

all times eastern

With the Olympics are over, network shows are bursting back onto the schedule, and here are some new and returning shows to add to the mix, including the mid-season return of The Walking Dead, the second season of the multi-award-winning Atlanta, and a new season of The Voice. Also, Republic of Doyle’s Allan Hawco returns in a new series, Caught. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Walking Dead – 9 to 10:22pm on AMC – 8th Mid-Season Premiere

This episode is preceded by a rerun of the mid-season finale (at 7:30pm) with added bonus content and interviews with the cast, and is followed by Talking Dead.

Ash Vs. Evil Dead – 10 to 10:30pm on Superchannel – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

The Voice – 8 to 10pm on NBC/CTV – 14th Season Premiere

Caught – 9:01 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle) stars as David Slaney, a drug dealer who escapes from prison to pull off one more heist in this adaption of the novel by Lisa Moore. Paul Gross also stars.

iZombie – 9 to 10pm on The CW – 4th Season Premiere

Living Biblically – 9:30 to 10pm on CBS/CTV Two – Series Premiere

Jay R. Ferguson stars as Chip, a married film critic with a baby on the way, who finds religion after the death of his best friend. He decides to spend a year faithfully living by the teachings of The Holy Bible. This sitcom is based on the best-selling book, The Year of Living Biblically, is produced by Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory), and also stars Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie), Ian Gomez (Cougar Town), David Krumholtz (NUMB3RS), and Camryn Manheim (Person of Interest).

Good Girls – 10 to 11pm on NBC – Series Premiere

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Parenthood) star in this comedy-drama as three suburban moms with money problems who decide to rob a local supermarket. What they hadn’t bargained for is running afoul of a local gang.

McMafia – 10 to 11:10pm on AMC – Series Premiere

This eight-part BBC thriller stars James Norton and David Straithairn (The Blacklist) about life in organized crime and the efforts to try to get out of that life.

Wednesday

Survivor – 8 to 10:01pm on CBS/Global – 36th Season Premiere

Thursday

Little Dog – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on CBC – Series Premiere

Originally conceived as a drama, this series has been retooled as a comedy drama about a boxer (Joel Thomas Hynes) who is challenged to a rematch that he forfeited years earlier. Andy Jones (CODCO) and Mary Walsh (22 Minutes) also star.

Showtime at the Apollo – 9 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere/Revival

Adrienne Houghton (The Real) takes over from Steve Harvey as host of this talent competition series (after two specials last season). While the original syndicated series was strictly music and not a competition, this new version follows the formula of other reality competition series.

Atlanta: Robbin’ Season – 10 to 10:40pm on FX – 2nd Season Premiere

Friday

Master Chef (Junior Edition) – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on Fox/CTV Two – 14th Season Premiere

Chain of Command – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This documentary series takes an unprecedented look inside the world of violent extremism.

Saturday

Hear Me, Love Me, See Me – 10:08 to 11:10pm on TLC – Series Premiere

This reality dating series’ twist is that the contestants don’t get to see their dating prospects until after they’ve made their choice.

