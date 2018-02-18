TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January February 18th to 24th, 2018

all times eastern

As the winter games continue, there are still some other shows launching or returning this week, including John Oliver, American Dad, and two awards shows: The Brit Awards, and on PBS’ Great Performances, an awards show honouring movies for grownups. Happy viewing!

Sunday

American Dad – 10 to 10:30pm on Much – 15th Season Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – 11 to 11:30pm on HBO – 5th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Untamed Philippines – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on NatGeo Wild – Series Premiere

This series looks at the wildlife throughout the country, some of which includes creatures that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

The Death Row Chronicles – 10pm to midnight (two episodes) – Series Premiere

The history of Death Row Records is outlined, starting with the origins of Suge Knight and Dr. Dre.

Wednesday

The Brit Awards 2018 – 10pm to 12:30am on Much

Jack Whitehall hosts this year’s British music awards, featuring performances by Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Rita Ora, and Sam Smith, among others.

Friday

Great Performances: The 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards – 9 to 11pm on PBS

Alan Cumming hosts this awards show celebrating films that appeal to people over 50, presented by the editors of AARP Magazine. Get Out, Lady Bird, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are the movies vying for Best Picture.

