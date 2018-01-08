TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January 7th to 13th, 2018 (updated)

all times eastern
CBC debuts a new legal drama starring Smallville’s Lana Lang, Kristin Kreuk; CTV launches its ambitious music reality competition series, The Launch; and NBC takes another crack at its kidnapping-drama from last season, Taken, with a vastly different cast and a pledge to have stronger stories for season two. Also, Tanya Harding tells her story to ABC, and Tony Bennett is honoured with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Happy viewing!
Sunday
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV
Seth Meyers hosts this year’s awards, in which Oprah Winfrey receives the 2018 Cecil B DeMille Award.
NBC has red carpet coverage from 7pm, and E!’s coverage begins at 1pm with a Red Carpet Icons special, followed by the Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special which has already aired twice in prime time. At 4pm, E! has its Countdown to the Red Carpet, followed by Live From The Red Carpet at 6pm. Then, after the awards, it’s the E! After Party until midnight.
To Rome for Love – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere
Five women at different times in their lives take a trip to Italy to find love in this reality series that looks at the challenges facing black women in the dating world.
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – 10 to 11pm – 2nd Season Premiere
The Chi – 10 to 11pm on TMN – Series Premiere
Four young lives intertwine through sheer coincidence on the south side of Chicago, as families try to navigate the crime-ridden streets to make something of their lives.
Monday
Jack Taylor – 9 to 11pm on Bravo – 3rd Season Premiere
Antiques Roadshow – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 22nd Season Premiere
Ink Masters – 10 to 11:02pm on Spike – 10th Season Premiere
Restored By The Fords – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – Series Premiere
Steve and Leanne Ford are renovating a small home to make better use of the amount of space they have in this reality renovation series.
Tuesday
Intervention: Inside the Heroin Circle – 7 to 8pm on A&E – Series Premiere
The Intervention franchise takes on the growing opioid crisis.
America’s Next Top Models – 8 to 9pm on E! – 24th Season Premiere
Schitt’s Creek – 9 to 9:30pm on CBC – 4th Season Premiere
Workin’ Moms – 9:30 to 10pm on CBC – 2nd Season Premiere
American Experience – 9 to 11pm on PBS – 30th Season Premiere
Undercover High – 10 to 11pm on A&E – Series Premiere
A high school in Topeka, Kansas, is infiltrated by seven adults to get a unique perspective on life in today’s education system and the issues faces by teens.
Wednesday
The Launch – 9 to 10pm on CTV – Series Premiere
Five emerging artists compete for a chance to record a song in this reality competition series.
Burden of Truth – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere
Krisin Kreuk (Smallville) plays corporate attorney Joanna Hanley, who returns to her prairie home town to represent a major client against some sick high school girls. After she wins the case, she learns that the girls are sicker than anyone thought, and she stays in town to make things right.
My 600-Lb. Life – 8 to 10:10pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere
Preceded by My 600-Lb. Life: Countdown to the New Season from 6 to 8pm
Alone Together – 8:30 to 9pm on Spark – Series Premiere
Platonic best friends Esther and Benji only want to be accepted in the status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles in this comedy series.
The Detectives – 9 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere
This factual/documentary series looks at the lives and the work of detectives as they solve their cases.
Nova – 9 to 11pm on PBS – 45th Season Premiere
Restored – 9 to 10pm on DIY – 2nd Season Premiere
Home Town – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere
Rooster & Butch – 10:01 to 11:03pm on A&E – Series Premiere
Mike “Rooster” McConaughey and Butch Gilliam are Texas self-made millionaires who help others achieve their dreams in the business world in this reality series.
Family by the Ton – 10:10 to 11:07pm on TLC – Series Premiere
An overweight family begins their individual journeys to attempt to lose weight.
Thursday
Truth & Lies: The Tonya Harding Story – 9 to 11pm on ABC
The infamous figure skater is interviewed about the scandal in which Tonya Harding’s main competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, is clubbed in the knee to sabotage her dream of winning the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
The Secret – 9 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere
This drama is based on a true story in Northern Ireland, where a respectable dentist and a Sunday school teacher develop a relationship that devolves into murder. James Nesbitt and Genevieve O’Reilly star.
Project Runway All-Stars – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on Bravo – 6th Season Premiere
Building Alaska – 10 to 11pm on DIY – 8th Season Premiere
Friday
Hello Goodbye – 8:30 to 9pm on CBC – 3rd Season Premiere
Taken – 9 to 10pm on NBC – 2nd Season Premiere
After struggling through one season, this action-drama that follows kidnapping cases returns with am overhauled cast (six cast members were dropped from season one).
Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS
The legendary singer receives this year’s coveted prize with a special honouring a career in music.
Saturday
Terror In The Woods – 9 to 10pm on T+E – Series Premiere
This reality series follows real people as they head out on wilderness adventures, only to find themselves scared away by unexplained phenomena.