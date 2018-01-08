TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January 7th to 13th, 2018 (updated)

all times eastern

CBC debuts a new legal drama starring Smallville’s Lana Lang, Kristin Kreuk; CTV launches its ambitious music reality competition series, The Launch; and NBC takes another crack at its kidnapping-drama from last season, Taken, with a vastly different cast and a pledge to have stronger stories for season two. Also, Tanya Harding tells her story to ABC, and Tony Bennett is honoured with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV

Seth Meyers hosts this year’s awards, in which Oprah Winfrey receives the 2018 Cecil B DeMille Award.

NBC has red carpet coverage from 7pm, and E!’s coverage begins at 1pm with a Red Carpet Icons special, followed by the Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special which has already aired twice in prime time. At 4pm, E! has its Countdown to the Red Carpet, followed by Live From The Red Carpet at 6pm. Then, after the awards, it’s the E! After Party until midnight.

To Rome for Love – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Five women at different times in their lives take a trip to Italy to find love in this reality series that looks at the challenges facing black women in the dating world.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – 10 to 11pm – 2nd Season Premiere

The Chi – 10 to 11pm on TMN – Series Premiere

Four young lives intertwine through sheer coincidence on the south side of Chicago, as families try to navigate the crime-ridden streets to make something of their lives.

Monday

Jack Taylor – 9 to 11pm on Bravo – 3rd Season Premiere

Antiques Roadshow – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 22nd Season Premiere

Ink Masters – 10 to 11:02pm on Spike – 10th Season Premiere

Restored By The Fords – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – Series Premiere

Steve and Leanne Ford are renovating a small home to make better use of the amount of space they have in this reality renovation series.

Tuesday

Intervention: Inside the Heroin Circle – 7 to 8pm on A&E – Series Premiere

The Intervention franchise takes on the growing opioid crisis.

America’s Next Top Models – 8 to 9pm on E! – 24th Season Premiere

Schitt’s Creek – 9 to 9:30pm on CBC – 4th Season Premiere

Workin’ Moms – 9:30 to 10pm on CBC – 2nd Season Premiere

American Experience – 9 to 11pm on PBS – 30th Season Premiere

Undercover High – 10 to 11pm on A&E – Series Premiere

A high school in Topeka, Kansas, is infiltrated by seven adults to get a unique perspective on life in today’s education system and the issues faces by teens.

Wednesday

The Launch – 9 to 10pm on CTV – Series Premiere

Five emerging artists compete for a chance to record a song in this reality competition series.

Burden of Truth – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere