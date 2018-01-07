TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January 7th to 13th, 2018

all times eastern

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I haven’t had access to TV listings for much of this week, so I am still working on this week’s highlights. As I put the rest of the week together, here are the highlights for today. Check back later today for the rest of the week. Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Sunday

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV

Seth Meyers hosts this year’s awards, in which Oprah Winfrey receives the 2018 Cecil B DeMille Award.

NBC has red carpet coverage from 7pm, and E!’s coverage begins at 1pm with a Red Carpet Icons special, followed by the Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special which has already aired twice in prime time. At 4pm, E! has its Countdown to the Red Carpet, followed by Live From The Red Carpet at 6pm. Then, after the awards, it’s the E! After Party until midnight.

To Rome for Love – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Five women at different times in their lives take a trip to Italy to find love in this reality series that looks at the challenges facing black women in the dating world.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – 10 to 11pm – 2nd Season Premiere

The Chi – 10 to 11pm on TMN – Series Premiere

Four young lives intertwine through sheer coincidence on the south side of Chicago, as families try to navigate the crime-ridden streets to make something of their lives.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

