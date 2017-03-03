TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of January 29-February 4, 2017

All Times are eastern

A Nelson Mandela miniseries, a beauty pageant, and an awards show accent the week leading up to the February ratings Sweeps (call it the calm before The Super Bowl). Happy Viewing!

Sunday

Miss Universe – 7 to 10pm on Fox

Steve Harvey is back to co-host the pageant from the Philippines with Ashley Graham after last year’s mishap where organizers got the name of the winner wrong.

23RD Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – 8 to 10pm on Global

This strictly acting awards show honours the best in movies and television, and this year hands its Lifetime Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin.

The Moonstone – 9 to 10pm on BBC Canada – Miniseries Premiere

This five-part miniseries is based on a novel by Wilkie Collins about a young British woman who inherits a large Indian diamond on her 18th birthday that is sought by people who aim to steal it.

Father Brown – 10 to 11:15 on BBC Canada – 5th Season Premiere

The Coroner – 11:15pm to 12:15am – 2nd Season Premiere

Black Sails – 10:05 to 11:15pm on Superchannel – 4th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 – 8 to 9pm on CBS/Global

Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah countdown the best Super Bowl commercials, including an iconic 1992 commercial with guest Cindy Crawford.

Wednesday

The Expanse – 10pm to midnight on Space – 2nd Season Premiere

The 100 – 9pm on The CW – 4th Season Premiere

Madiba – 9 to 11pm on BET – Miniseries Premiere

Laurence Fishburne stars in this six-hour miniseries on the life of Nelson Mandela, continuing on the 8th and 15th. The production is based on the books, Conversations with Myself and Nelson Mandela by Himself.