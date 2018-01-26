TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January 28th to February 3rd, 2018

all times eastern

Music’s biggest night kicks off the week on Sunday. The only scripted network show premiering is A.P. Bio, from one of the stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but there’s a variety of other offerings throughout the week, from David Koresh and the Waco tragedy to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Grammy Awards – 7:30 to 11pm on CBS/City

James Corden hosts music’s biggest night at New York’s Madison Square Garden and featuring performances by P!nk, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Ben Platt and more. In addition to the awards, there are the following additional shows:

Countdown to the Red Carpet – 3:30 to 5:30pm on E!

Live from the Red Carpet – 5:30 to 8:30pm on E!

Grammy Red Carpet Live – 6:30 to 7:30pm on CBS

City: Live at the Grammys – 6:30 to 7:30pm on City

E! After Party – 11pm to 12am on E!

Waco: Madman or Messiah – 9 to 11:03pm on A&E

This documentary miniseries examines the influence of Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh and the efforts of U.S. authorities to confiscate his stockpile of weapons at his compound in Waco, Texas. Continues on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Agents – 10 to 11pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This three-part series looks at the secret state that kept Elizabeth I in power for 40 years. Leading historians provide their analysis through the eyes of different key players. The opener deals with spy master William Cecil’s discovery of a plot by Mary Queen of Scots to assassinate Elizabeth.

Our Girl – 9 to 10pm on BBC Canada – 3rd Season Premiere

Tuesday

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2018 – 8 to 9pm on CBS

State of the Union – 9 to 11pm on several American networks

If you’re wondering why This Is Us and other American shows are preempted, it’s just one more thing you can blame on Donald Trump.

Wednesday

In Their Own Words: A Bell Let’s Talk Day Special – 7 to 8pm on CTV/CTV Two

Bell Media’s annual special focusing on Canadians battling mental illness.

Animals with Cameras, A Nature Miniseries – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This nature documentary explores animals in their natural habitats from their perspective. The opener follows meerkats, penguins and a chimp.

Storage Wars: Northern Treasures – 9 to 9:30pm on A&E – 2nd Season Premiere

Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail – 8 to 9pm on History – Series Premiere

This series looks into the fate of the Knights Templar after the fall of Jerusalem.

Thursday

A.P. Bio – 9:30 to 10pm on NBC/Global – Series Premiere

Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars as Jack, a former philosophy professor who takes a job teaching AP Biology, using his students plot revenge on the people in his life who have wronged him.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) – 5th Season Premiere

Friday

Hashtag Me Too, Now What? – 8:30 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This five-part series (coincidentally and ironically replacing Charlie Rose-The Week) looks at how the #MeToo movement can chart a course forward. Scheduled topics include sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, by race, by class, pay inequity and construction solutions moving forward.

Bahamas Life – 9 to 9:30pm on HGTV – Series Premiere

A newlywed couple decided to get away from it all in this reality series, starting with finding a new home in the Bahamas.

Saturday

Just For Laughs: All Access – 9 to 10pm on Comedy – 6th Season Premiere

