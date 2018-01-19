TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January 21st to 27th , 2018

all times eastern

A bunch of new and returning shows this week, including new shows with familiar faces Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife), Emily Van Camp (Revenge), and Stana Katic (Castle). Also, Ann Curry marks her return to television on PBS after her messy departure from NBC’s Today Show. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 8 to 10pm on Global

For the first time, this awards show has a host, and it’s Kristen Bell. Also this year, only women will be presenters this year, to symbolize the change brought about by the Time’s Up movement. Also, Morgan Freeman is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Red Carpet coverage is on E! channel from 6 to 8pm.)

Counterpart – 8 to 9pm on TMN – Series Premiere

J.K. Simmons stars in this espionage thriller with a metaphysical twist. He plays Howard Silk, a low-level bureaucrat in a UN agency who has lived a life filled with regret, when he learns that his office is hiding a secret portal to a parallel dimension. That’s when he meets his counterpart on the other side (and then, as they say, the fun begins)!

Absentia – 9 to 10pm on Showcase – Series Premiere

Castle’s Stana Katic stars as FBI agent Emily Byrne, who disappears without a trace and is declared dead. She resurfaces barely alive six years later in a cabin in the woods with no idea what happened during those missing years. When she returns home, she discovers that her husband has remarried, her son is being raised by another woman, and she becomes a suspect in a series of murders.

The Resident – 10 to 11pm on Fox/City – Series Premiere

The Good Wife’s Matt Czuchry headlines this medical drama as a complicated and competitive doctor in a hospital filled with challenging colleagues. A second episode airs Monday night. Bruce Greenwood and Emily Van Camp also star. (A second episode airs on Monday at 9pm in its regular time slot.)

Monday

Mosaic – 8 to 9pm on HBO (running nightly until a two-hour finale on Friday)

Sharon Stone stars as murder victim Olivia Lake in this Steven Soderbergh production that combines elements of interactivity within the murder mystery plot, if you view it on the iOS/Android mobile app. Users won’t be able to affect the plot, but they can choose the perspective from which some scenes are viewed, and they can examine various forms of evidence. The interactivity is not possible on TV, but the six-part series examines the events leading up to Olivia’s death, whem she was being swindled by a smooth-talking mystery man.

Portlandia – 9 to 9:30pm on Superchanel – 8th and Final Season Premiere

Property Brothers – 9 to 10pm on HGTV – 11th Season Premiere

Summer House – 10 to 11pm on Slice – 2nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

CBC Sports Presents the Olympic Journey – 7 to 7:30pm on CBC – Series Premiere

This limited series profiles Canadian participants in the the upcoming Winter Games, starting with bobsledding pilot Kaillie Humphries.

Baskets – 10 to 10:30pm on FX – 3rd Season Premiere

We’ll Meet Again – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

Ann Curry produces and hosts this six part series that tells the stories of 12 people who have changed their lives. The opener follows a Japanese-American woman who tries to find a childhood friend after she was sent to an internment camp; and a man from a Jewish ghetto searches for the child of the family who befriended him.

Drunk History – 10 to 10:30pm on Much – 5th Season Premiere

Another Period – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – 3rd Season Premiere

The Quad – 10 to 11pm on BET – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Secrets of the Dead – 10 to 11pm on PBS – 17th Season Premiere

Thursday

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – 7 to 8pm (two episodes) on CBC – 6th Season Premiere

Tiny House, Big Living 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 7th Season Premiere

Lip Sync Battle – 10 to 10:32pm on Paramount – 4th Season Premiere

Friday

Great Performances at the Met – 9pm to 12am on PBS – 12th Season Premiere

Zapped – 10 to 10:30pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

James Buckley stars in this Britcom about a bored office worker who is transported to a parallel world of wizards and warriors.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

