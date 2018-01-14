TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of January 14th to 20th, 2018

all times eastern

Sarah Jessica Parker returns in Divorce. The early life of Queen Victoria is back for a second series. DC Comics’ Black Lightning premieres. American Crime Story returns to examine the murder of fashion mogul Gianni Versace. The Spike channel says good bye to make way for the rebranded Paramount Network. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Victoria on Masterpiece – 8 to 10pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere

Seeking Sister Wife – 10:08 to 11:08pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Three “plural families” look to expand their families in different ways in this new reality series.

Bryan Inc. – 10to 11pm on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Divorce – 10 to 10:30pm on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

Crashing – 10:30 to 11pmon HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

HUD – 7 to 8pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

HUD stands for Heads Up Daily, a show featuring coverage of eSports and gaming culture news.

Tuesday

Black Lightning – 9 to 10pm on The CW – Series Premiere

Cress Williams stars as Jefferson Pierce, who returns to superhero life after giving up his alter-ego as Black Lightning almost a decade ago when a new gang brings a resurgence of crime to his city. (Although this DC Comics series airs on the same network, it will not have any connection to the so-called “Arrowverse” shows…for now…)

Wednesday

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – 10 to 11:10pm on FX – 2nd Season Premiere

The anthology series that began with The People Vs. OJ Simpson now tackles the murder of fashion mogul Gianni Versace, starring Édgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Max Greenfield, Judith Light and Finn Wittrock.

Corporate – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Much – Series Premiere

Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman write and star in this workplace comedy series as two Junior Executives-in-Training at Hampton DeVille, a heartless, corporate hell-hole led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Grace (Aparna Nancherla), a Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the needy Matt and Jake.

Relative $uccess with Tabatha – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

First there was Shear Genius, then Tabatha Takes Over. In this reality series, Tabatha takes her business and common sense to family businesses, helping them to smooth out the wrinkles that can infect any business venture when family is involved.

Thursday

Moose Meat & Marmalade – 8 to 8:30pm on APTN – 3rd Season Premiere

Quest Out West: Wild Food – 8:30 to 9pm on APTN – 2nd Season Premiere

Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration – 9 to 10:07pm on Paramount Network

This live Lip Sync Battle special also marks the rebranding of the Spike channel as the Paramount Network. It showcases performances of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits, including a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s show, Michael Jackson ONE.

Black Card Revoked – 10 to 10:31pm on BET – Series Premiere

Actor-comedian (and brother of Chris) Tony Rock hosts this game show which pits three teams of contestants/celebrities against one another in a pop culture trivia game.

Mancave – 10:31 to 11:02pm – Series Premiere

Imagine The View with four black guys. That’s the premise behind this discussion series produced by Steve Harvey, hosted by series creator Jeff Johnson, R&B singer Tank, comedian Gerald “Slink” Johnson and record producer Marcos “Kosine” Palacios.

Friday

American Masters – 9 to 11pm on PBS – 32nd Season Premiere

The season opener profiles civil rights activist and playwright Lorraine Hansberry.

Andi Mack Cast Party – 8:30 to 9pm on Disney – Series Premiere

Following the return of Andi Mack at 8pm, this new series goes online, interactive, and behind the scenes. This after-show will feature results from polls and trivia from the DisneyNow app, as well as insights into the cast and characters of the main show.

Real Time with Bill Maher – 10 to 11pm on HBO – 16th Season Premiere

High Maintenance – 12 to 12:30am on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

Saturday

Say Yes: Wedding SOS – 9 to 10:04pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Style expert George Kotsipoulous helps couples heading toward marriage, but who may have let themselves go. From hair nightmares to tattoo removals, anything is up for makeover before they ultimately meet at the altar with their new looks.

Blue Planet II – 9 to 10pm on T+E and Cottage Life – 2nd Season Premiere

