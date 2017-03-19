TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of February 5-11, 2017

All Times are eastern

After the big football game, there are some highlights ahead: a new era in the 24 saga. FX becomes FX-men with Legion, Smokey Robinson is honoured and CNN tackles comedy (y’know, aside from the current state of Washington DC). Happy viewing!

Sunday

Super Bowl LI – 6:30 on Fox/CTV

While most viewers will be watching the Patriots and Falcons battle it out for the coveted trophy, this year (for the first time in decades!), some will be watching just to see the blockbuster commercials (even though most of them are already on YouTube). Barring any last-minute court decisions, Canadians tuning in to Fox will see the American ads! (CTV, as you can imagine, is not happy about this, but you will see the Canadian commercials if you’re watching on a CTV channel.)

Letterkenny – 10:30 approximately (after The Super Bowl) on CTV

If you don’t subscribe to Crave-TV, but you’ve seen or heard the buzz about this Canadian comedy about the quirky townspeople of a small fictional Ontario town called Letterkenny, you can catch the very first episode of the series after the game.

24: Legacy – 10:30pm approximately (after The Super Bowl) on Fox/City (another episode airs on Monday at 8pm)

This sequel to the Keifer Sutherland series follows Sgt. Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) As he races against the clock to prevent a major terrorist attack. Jimmy Smits, Dan Bucatinsky and Gerald McRaney highlight the new cast. (Although Sutherland is not expected to appear, he is an executive producer on the show, so anything’s possible.)

Monday

Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala – 8 to 10:01pm on CTV

Howie Mandel hosts this stand-up special featuring comedians performing at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival including Jay Pharoah, Iliza Schlesinger, Russell Peters and J.B. Smoove.

APB – 9:01 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Justin Kirk (Weeds) headlines this crime drama as a billionaire engineer who uses his money to take over a Chicago police precinct and turn it into his own high-tech private police force after his best friend is murdered.

Tuesday

Tosh.0 – 10pm on Much – 9th Season Premiere

Detroiters – 10:30pm on Much – Series Premiere

Sam Richardson (Veep) and Tim Robinson (SNL) star in this sitcom as friends who make low-budget commercials in Detroit, while dreaming of bigger things. SNL overlord Lorne Michaels and former cast member Jason Sudeikis are executive producers.

Wednesday

Legion – 10 to 11:30pm on FX/City

FX delves into the X-Men universe (although a parallel universe), where Professor X’s son, David Haller, a troubled man who hears voices in his head and manifests multiple personalities/ With the contentious help of a new psychiatric patient named Syd, David starts to realize that the voices he hears could be real. Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza and Jean Smart star. (The first episode also airs on City.)

The Quad – 10 to 11pm on BET – Series Premiere

Anika Noni Rose stars as the newly-elected President of the fictional Georgia A&M University, which her troubled daughter also attends. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sean Blakemore and Jasmine Guy also star. The series begins on Spirit Week at the school, where various problems arise, including murder. (Based on the movie, which airs on BET at various times throughout the week, including Saturday at 5:57pm, and Sunday at 7:29pm.)

Thursday

Master Chef (Junior Edition) – 8pm on Fox/CTV Two – 12th Season Premiere

Reign – 9 to 10pm on The CW/CTV Two – 4th Season Premiere

The History of Comedy – 10pm on CNN – Documentary Miniseries Premiere

Present-day comedians comment on those who came before them in this examination of the origins of comedy in this eight-part miniseries.

Friday

Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS

The Motown giant is honoured during an evening of his music hosted by Samuel L. Jackson and featuring performances by Aloe Blacc, Gallant, CeeLo Green, JoJo, Ledisi, Tegan Marie, Kip Moore, Corinne Bailey Rae, Esperanza Spalding, The Tenors, BeBe Winans. Motown founder Berry Gordy makes a special appearance and Greg Phillinganes is the evening’s music director.