TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of February 4th to 10th, 2018

This is an odd week between the Super Bowl and the Olympics, when there are a few special occasions and premieres, but we’re heading into a quiet time, as the Winter Games dominate the TV schedule. If you—like me—are not into them, it’s an excellent opportunity to clear out your PVR or watch other things you’ve been putting off. Or you could go outside and re-connect with loved ones. (Yeah, I know…that’s crazy talk!) Happy viewing!

Sunday

This Is Us – 10:15 – 11:35pm on NBC/CTV – Special Post-Super Bowl Special

This pivotal episode of This Is Us follows immediately after the Super Bowl (news is delayed until after This Is Us). The episode will actually run for 63 minutes, but it’s scheduled as running until 11:35pm, so that people recording the episode on their DVR will have a better chance of getting the whole show (depending on how long the big game runs).

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – 12:05 – 1:16am on NBC/CTVTwo (time approximate after football)

Jimmy’s live post-Super-Bowl show features Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson and the main cast of This Is Us.

Tuesday

Bethenny & Fredrik – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Slice – Series Premiere

Real estate entrepreneur Fredrik Eklund and lifestyle guru Bethenny Frankel team up to invest in properties that they hope to flip, but which run the risk of becoming a money pit.

Wednesday

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition – 8 to 9pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

There were originally supposed to be ten celebrity participants in this Big Brother House—the runner-up Miss Universe, a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, a UFC star, a Cosby Show kid, a couple of singers, a couple of actresses, a former NBA player, and a former Tonight Show intern. Then, Omarosa was forcibly removed from The White House, and she was a shoo-in for this other house of ill repute (these days, anyway). [I’ve made no secret that I hate—and avoid—reality of all kinds, but I may just have to record this one and give it a shot. Feel free to judge me.]

Impossible Builds – 10 to 11pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This documentary looks at challenging architecture, starting with the Scorpion Tower, one of the most complex skyscrapers ever built.

Thursday

Swamp People – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on History – 9th Season Premiere

