TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of February 3rd to 9th, 2019

Aside from the Super Bowl on Sunday and Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, there are a few highlights this week, including a new sitcom from Karl Pilkington and a drama series that goes behind the scenes of the classic TV series Soul Train. Happy viewing!

All times eastern; PBS schedules may vary.

Sunday

Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl – 5 to 11pm on TLC

How THIS for counter-programming?

The World’s Best – 10 to 11pm on CBS/City (time approximate after the Super Bowl) – Series Premiere

James Corden hosts this reality talent competition series that combs the globe for the cream of the crop in various forms of entertainment. Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, and RuPaul serve as judges. The series’ regular time slot will be Wednesdays at 8pm.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – 11:35pm to 12:37am (time approximate after the Super Bowl) on CBS

A special post-Super-Bowl show with Stephen’s fellow talk show host, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, and James Taylor, who is scheduled to perform, “Fire and Rain”. (Incidentally, The Late Show is live on Tuesday after the American State of the Union.)

Monday

Man With a Plan – 8:30 to 9pm on CBS/Global – 3rd Season Premiere

Tuesday

American Soul – 9 to 10pm on BET – Series Premiere

This drama series is based on the real life of Soul Train host Don Cornelius, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, telling the stories of the host, the Soul Train dancers, and the crew.

Dead by Dawn – 9 to 10pm on NatGeo Wild – Series Premiere

This series shows the darker side of animal life–survival of the fittest–and sadly, those critters that aren’t lucky enough to be fit enough.

Big Cats About the House – 10 to 11:15pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

Big cat expert Giles Clark runs a sanctuary for jaguars, cheetahs, tigers and others.

Thursday

Moosemeat & Marmelade – 8:30 to 9pm on APTN – 4th Season Premiere

Sick of It – 9 to 9:30pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

Ricky Gervais friend and mascot Karl Pilkington stars in this British comedy about a bored cab driver who is dumped by his girlfriend, and is occasionally counseled by his alter-ego/voice inside his head, who has no censor.

Friday

Live From Lincoln Center – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS – 44th Season Premiere

