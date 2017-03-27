TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of February 26-March 4, 2017

All Times are eastern

The Oscars, a four-way crossover of NBC’s Chicago shows, and ABC turns over eight hours of prime time programming to a miniseries about the civil rights struggles of the LGBTQ community. Those are among the highlights to close out February sweeps. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Oscars – 8:30 to 11:30pm (time approximate) on ABC/CTV

Jimmy Kimmel hosts this year’s ceremony from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (right across the street from where Jimmy hosts his own show. Scheduled performers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Sting.

E! Coverage starts at 1:30pm, and their E! After Party runs from 11:30pm to 1am

Most CTV stations have Oscar programming at 5pm, leading to the red carpet coverage from 7pm to 8:30.

ABC has two new specials on Sunday afternoon, Barbara Walters’ Top Oscar Interviews of All-Time, followed by The Academy Award Nominees: Before They Were Famous. Different affiliates will air them at different times (some as early as 11am).

After the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel usually does a show, but since he’s hosting this year, the baton is passed to Anthony Anderson with Live From Hollywood: The After-Party with Anthony Anderson, after the late local news on ABC.

Finally, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seascrest pull an all-nighter and host Live with Kelly Monday morning from The Dolby Theater.

Monday

The Voice – 8 to 10pm on NBC/CTV – 12th Season Premiere

When We Rise – 9 to 11pm on ABC – Miniseries Premiere

This eight-hour docudrama miniseries chronicles the LGBTQ movement, starting in 1969 with the Stonewall Riots in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Dylan Walsh are among the cast, with appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Rob Reiner, Pauley Perrette and Phylicia Rashad in smaller roles. The remaining episodes are on Wednesday through Friday from 9 to 11p

Taken – 10 to 11pm on NBC/Global – Series Premiere

Jennifer Beals and Clive Standen star in this action-thriller-crime-drama based on the Taken film trilogy. Bryan Mills (Standen) is recruited by the leader of a covert CIA branch (Beals) to work on her team.

The Stanley Dynamic – 6 to 6:30pm on YTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

American programming is pre-empted on all networks except The CW from 9 to 11pm for a Presidential address to a joint session of Congress.

Wednesday

Chicago Fire/Chicago P.D./Chicago Justice – 8 to 11pm on NBC/Global – Four Series Crossover Event

This three-hour crossover follows an arson fire at a warehouse-turned-live/work-space which traps several people, including a relative of someone from Chicago P.D. After the firefighters rescue as many victims as possible, police investigate the arson case, and the suspect is prosecuted in the newest incarnation of the Chicago franchise, Chicago Justice. The cast of Thursday night’s Chicago Med will appear in all three hours. (Chicago Justice settles into its regular time slot next Sunday at 9pm.) Bradley Whitford guest stars as a hotshot lawyer defending the suspect. Tovah Feldshuh reprises her Law & Order role of Danielle Melnick, who is now a judge presiding over the case.

Thursday

Master Chef Canada – 9 to 10pm on CTV – 4th Season Premiere

The Adventures of Merlin – 8 to 9pm – Classic Series Premiere

The BBC sword and sorcery series (which aired in Canada on Space for all five seasons), returns with all 65 episodes. Bradley James (Damien) stars as Arthur and Colin Morgan as Merlin.