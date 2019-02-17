TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of February 17th to 23rd, 2019

Some of today’s biggest names in music celebrate a turning point in the career of Elvis Presley, John Oliver returns for another season of wringing comedy (and occasional pathos) from today’s headlines, and a couple of awards shows wedge themselves into the TV schedule before next week’s Academy Awards. Happy viewing!

All times eastern

Sunday

Elvis All-Star Tribute – 7 to 9pm on NBC

The 50th anniversary of Elvis’ legendary ’68 Comeback Special is celebrated with performances from Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Mac Davis, John Fogerty, Post Malone, Josh Groban, Darius Rucker and more. Blake Shelton hosts.

Father Brown – 9 to 10pm on BBC Canada – 7th Season Premiere

Don’t Be Tardy – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 7th Season Premiere

Death in Paradise – 10 to 11pm on BBC Canada – 8th Season Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – 11 to 11:30pm on Crave – 6th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Survivor – 8 to 9:01pm on CBS/Global – 38th Season Premiere

Blown Away – 9 to 9:30pm on Makefeels – Series Premiere

Glassblowers compete to create artworks that express their creativity and individuality.

The BRIT Awards 2019 – 10 to 12:30pm on Much

Jack Whitehall returns to host the awards from the 02 Arena in London. Hugh Jackman opens the show with a number from his film, The Greatest Showman, and Pink receives the coveted Outstanding Achievement to Music award.

Thursday

The Oath – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel Fuse – 2nd Season Premiere

Desus & Mero – 11 to 11:30pm on Crave – Series Premiere

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero take their Vice talk show to a new channel, opening with special guest Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Saturday

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards – 5 to 7:30pm on Hollywood Suite ‘00s

Aubrey Plaza hosts this celebration of Independent Film, which differentiates itself from the Oscars (the following night) by having a blue carpet and an awards ceremony on a beach.

