TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of February 12-18, 2017

All Times are eastern

The Walking Dead, Humans and Girls are back! Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery and Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl are back with new shows! @Midnight goes live! All that and the Grammy Awards! Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards – 8pm to 11:30 on CBS/City

Mr. Carpool Karoake himself, James Corden hosts the awards that honour excellence in music. Performers include John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Adele and Bruno Mars. E! has pre-show coverage starting at 4pm.

The Walking Dead – 9pm to 10:13 on AMC – 7th Mid-season Premiere

Talking Dead – 10:13 to 11:12pm on AMC

Girls – 19pm on HBO – 6th and Final Season Premiere

Monday

Humans – 10pm on AMC – 2nd Season Premiere

Good Behavior – 10 to 11:05PM – Series Premiere

Michelle Dockery (Mary from Downton Abbey) stars as Letty Raines, a woman just out of prison for good behaviour, who tries to be a better person, but soon finds herself mixed up in a dangerous relationship. This show has already been renewed for a second season.

@Midnight LIVE – 11:30pm on Comedy (Monday to Thursday)

Chris Hardwick’s fake game show goes live for the week, integrating the show’s fans into the fun, including the always trending Hashtag Wars, allowing viewers to play along in real time. Among the guest comedians are Tom Lennon on Monday, Weird Al Yankovic on Tuesday, Wil Wheaton on Wednesday, and Grace Helbig on Thursday.

Wednesday

Doubt – 10pm on CBS – Series Premiere

Katherine Heigl takes another stab at headlining a series, this time as Sadie Ellis, a successful defense lawyer who falls for her client, a pediatric surgeon (Stephen Pasquale) who is accused of murdering his girlfriend 24 years earlier. Also stars Dulé Hill (The West Wing) and Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black).