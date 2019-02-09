TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of February 10th to 16th, 2019

The Grammys highlight this week’s offerings, but there are a couple of scripted dramas to note: Montreal native Rachelle Lefevre headlines the new series, Proven Innocent; while Ransom (which shoots partially in Toronto) returns on Saturday for a third season. Happy Viewing!

All times eastern; PBS schedules may vary.

Sunday

Countdown to the Red Carpet – 4 to 6pm on E!

E! Live From the Red Carpet – 6 to 8pm on E!

Grammy Red Carpet Live – 7 to 8pm on CBS

City-TV Live at the Grammys – 7 to 8pm on City

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards – 8 to 11:30pm on CBS/City

Alicia Keys hosts the recording industry’s biggest night. Performances are scheduled from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Janelle Monae, and Kacey Musgraves. (Cardi B was scheduled to perform, but she cancelled her plans in a well-publicized spat with the producer of the Grammy telecast.)

Swedish Dicks – 9 to 9:30pm on Superchannel Fuse – Series Premiere

This American-Swedish comedy co-production follows two unlicensed Swedish private eyes trying to make a go of it in Los Angeles. Stars Peter Stormare, Johan Glans, Keanu Reeves and Traci Lords.

Facebook at 15: It’s Complicated – 9 to 10:30pm on CNN

In this CNN Special Report, host Laurie Segall examines the changes to Facebook over the past 15 years, and what may be ahead for the social media platform.

Margaret: The Rebel Princess – 10 to 11pm on PBS – Miniseries Premiere

This two-part documentary looks at the life of Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister and how it reflected the social and sexual revolution of 20th century Britain.

Monday

Counting On Sneak Peak – 8 to 9pm on TLC

Counting On – 9 to 10:01pm on TLC – 9th Season Premiere

Tuesday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 9th Season Premiere

Slutever – 9 to 9:30pm on MTV – 2nd Season Premiere

HUSTLE – 9:30 to 10pm on MTV – Series Premiere

This reality series follows Ashley from Trade Street Jams, as she tries to turn her small artisanal jam business into a successful company (so she can quit her day job).

Howard Schulz: CNN Town Hall – 10 to 11pm on CNN

The former CEO of Starbucks surprised (and annoyed) many by announcing that he may run as an independent in America’s 2020 Presidential election. He faces questions from an audience in Houston, Texas, in this Town Hall hosted by Poppy Harlow.

Thursday

Truck Night in America – 10 to 11pm on History – 2nd Season Premiere

Friday

Proven Innocent – 9 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) stars as a lawyer working for a “wrongful conviction law firm”, who has a personal stake, since she was wrongfully convicted of a crime in her youth.

My Great Big Live Wedding with David Tutera – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Wedding and event planner David Tutera shares stories of love and survival from inspirational couples, who receive the weddings of their dreams.

Saturday

Ransom – 8 to 9pm on CBS/Global – 3rd Season Premiere

