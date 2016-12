All times are eastern

A quiet week for new shows, but there are a few of note. Happy Viewing!

Sunday

Mariah’s World – 9pm on E! – Series Premiere

This reality series follows Mariah Carey on her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour and shares glimpses into her private life.

The Royals – 10pm on E! – 3rd Season Premiere

This Is Not Happening – 11:30pm on Comedy – 3rd Season Premiere

Thursday

Gangland Undercover – 10pm to 11:02 on A&E – 2nd Season Premiere

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google