TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of December 3rd to 9th, 2017

A quieter week for new shows, as is typical in December, but highlights include specials from Carol Burnett, The Muppets, and Canada’s Walk of Fame. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Mighty Ships – 7 to 8pm on Discovery – 10th Season Premiere

Beyond Famous: Canada’s Walk of Fame 2017 – 8 to 9pm on Global

This special looks at notable Canadians who have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame over the past 19 years, including interviews with the recipients.

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special – 8 to 10pm on CBS

A look at the funniest moments of one of the all-time best variety shows, including bloopers, visits by surviving members of the cast, as well as many of the show’s famous fans. One of those fans is Harry Connick Jr., who has an interesting connection to the show: he was born the day The Carol Burnett Show premiered in 1967.

Monday

The Great Christmas Light Fight – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on ABC – 5th Season Premiere

Thursday

The Great American Baking Show – 9 to 11pm on ABC – 3rd Season Premiere

Happy! – 10 to 11pm on Showcase – Series Premiere

Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) and (the voice of) Patton Oswalt star in this adaptation of a graphic novel about a drunken and corrupt ex-cop who becomes a hit man. It sounds like a very dark life, but then a tiny, imaginary blue-winged horse named Happy (Oswalt) comes into his life, and then the fun begins.

Friday

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – 10pm on Spark (also on Tuesday the 12th at 6pm on YTV)

Kermit and the gang try to deliver three letters intended for Santa that have gone astray. Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Griffiths, Tony Sirico, Steve Schirripa and Madison Pettis are among the guests appearing.

Amazingness – 10:30 to 11pm on MTV – Series Premiere

This series combines elements of game shows, variety and reality, as a mix of amateur and viral talent compete to earn the Top Spot, but each performer has the opportunity to dethrone them.

Saturday

Classic Christmas Specials

Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 to 9pm on CBS (also on Sunday the 10th at 7pm on CBC)

Frosty The Snowman – 9 to 9:30pm on CBS

Frosty Returns – 9:30 to 10pm on CBS

