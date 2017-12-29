TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of December 31st, 2017, to January 6, 2018

all times eastern

Happy New Year! There are plenty of new and returning shows on the first week of the year, but to start off, there are some TV ways to ring in 2018. Happy Viewing!

Sunday

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 – 8pm on ABC/City

A bicoastal celebration in Los Angeles and Times Square with Ryan Seacrest co-hosting with Jenny McCarthy and Ciara. (There will be a break for local news at 11pm.)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square – 8:06pm to 10pm, then 11pm to 12:30 am on Fox

The odd starting time is so Fox can preview its new reality series, The Four: Battle for Stardom, at 8pm.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen – 8pm to 12:30am on CNN

Canada’s New Year’s Eve – 11pm or 12:10am on CBC

New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin – 12:30 to 1am on CNN

Other special programming on New Year’s Eve:

Air Farce New Year’s Eve 2017 – 8 to 9pm on CBC

Ron James: The High Road – 9 to 10pm on CBC

The Beaverton’s Year in Review: 2017, the Year that Sadly Was – 10 to 11pm on CTV

Monday

Prince Harry & Meghan: Truly, Madly Deeply – 7 to 8pm on CBC

In advance of this year’s Royal Variety Performance, CBC presents this documentary detailing the relationship between Prince Harry and his betrothed, including first-hand accounts by people close to the couple.

Royal Variety Performance 2017 – 8 to 10pm on CBC

The Bachelor – 8 to 10pm on ABC/City – 22nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

L.A. to Vegas – 9 to 9:30pm on Fox/City – Series Premiere

Dylan McDermott, Kim Matula, and Ed Weeks headline this comedy about a budget airline’s flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and the eccentric passengers and flight crew that keep things interesting.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life – 8 to 10:03pm on TLC – 4th Season Premiere

I Am Jazz – 10:03pm to 11:05pm on TLC – 4th Season Premiere

Wednesday

grownish – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on Spark/next Sunday at 8pm on W – Series Premiere

This blackish spinoff sends Zoey off to college to learn what being an adult really means. (These episodes are preceded by the two blackish episodes that lead up to this spinoff.)

The X-Files – 8 to 9pm on Fox/CTV – 11th Season Premiere

Mary Kills People – 8 to 9pm on Global – 2nd Season Premiere

The Amazing Race – 8 to 9pm on CBS – 30th Season Premiere

9-1-1 – 9 to 10:01pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause star in this drama that follows the lives and careers of a range of first-responders.

Match Game – 10 to 11pm on ABC/Thursday at 10 on CTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Thursday

The Mindy Project – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on City – 6th and Final Season Premiere

The Four: Battle For Stardom – 8 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere

This music competition series aims to get the four best singers possible on stage, which means each slot is challenged by new up-and-comers, who are determined to replace them.

Nashville – 9 to 10pm on W – 6th and Final Season Premiere

Cardinal – 9:01 to 10pm on CTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Brockmire – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Comedy – Series Premiere

Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet star in this comedy series, based on a series of shorts made for the Funny or Die website. Azaria plays a legendary major league baseball announcer who becomes infamous after am on-air meltdown after hearing about his wife’s infidelity. Now, he’s trying rebuild his life by calling games for a minor-league ball team.

Friday

Younger – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on CTV Two – Series Premiere

This TV Land comedy series (in the U.S.) finally makes it to Canadian screens. Sutton Foster stars as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old recently-divorced mother, who finds get a job at hear age to be a challenge. With the help of her friend, Maggie (Debi Mazar), Liza has a makeover and tries to pass herself off as a 26-year-old.

Child Support – 9 to 9:01pm on ABC – Series Premiere

Fred Savage hosts this game show in which adult contestants try to answer questions, but if they can’t, a group of six-to-nine-year-old children may be able to bail them out (through interview segments conducted by Ricky Gervais).

Saturday

Mister Tachyon – 6 to 6:30pm on Viceland – Series Premiere

This eight-part series by music video producer Julien Christian Lutz follows a fictional character called Mister Tachyon, who was born invisible, and who conducts real experiments in hopes of one day curing his invisibility.

Say Yes To The Dress – 8 to 9:03pm on TLC – 16th Season Premiere

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

