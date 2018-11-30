TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of December 2nd to 8th, 2018

Among the new specials dotting the holiday season schedules are new offerings from Garth Brooks, the Victoria’s Secret models, and a new Murdoch feature-length mystery. Happy viewing!

All times eastern

Sunday

Garth: Live at Notre Dame – 8 to 10pm on CBS (time approximate after football in the east)

Garth Brooks performs the very first concert from the legendary stadium at Notre Dame University. As he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, he always wanted to play at Notre Dame, and after his first outing, he remains undefeated.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV

Thoughtful husbands and boyfriends everywhere will be concentrating on checking off some items on their Christmas shopping list tonight.

Holiday Wars – 10 to 11pm on Food Network – Series Premiere

Three teams of confectioners compete to create the most elaborate scene depicting who steps in to save the day when Santa’s Elves call in sick on Christmas Eve.

Monday

Murdoch Mysteries: Home for the Holidays – 8 to 10pm on CBC

The latest Murdoch Christmas special.

Vanderpump Rules – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 7th Season Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are? – 10 to 11pm on TLC – 10th Season Premiere

Unanchored – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

This reality series sees nine friends embarking on a three-week adventure in the Bahamas.

Thursday

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition – 9 to 11pm on ABC – 4th Season Premiere

Top Chef – 10 to 11pm on Food Network – 16th Season Premiere

Rust Valley Restorers – 10 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

This reality series follows the crew at a new restoration shop that restores vintage automobiles.

Saturday

The Alec Baldwin Show – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV Two – New Time Slot

A notable aspect to Alec Baldwin’s podcast-turned-TV-talk-show moving to this time slot is that it is now scheduled opposite reruns of Saturday Night Live on NBC, where he occasionally pops up playing obscure former reality show host Donald Trump. (To add a little more absurdity, ABC Spark is running Home Alone: Lost in New York at the same time, which features a cameo appearance by Trump himself.)

