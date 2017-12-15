TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of December 17th to 23rd, 2017

all times eastern

Plenty of special programming, some holiday-related, some not. The stage version of the movie, A Christmas Story, comes to TV in a live performance, Ellen DeGeneres brings her daytime game-playing to prime time, Lucille Ball and Dick Van Dyke each have a couple of newly-colourized episodes, and ABC has a couple of specials that reflect on 2017. Happy viewing!

Sunday

A Christmas Story Live! – 7 to 10pm on Fox/City

The latest live performance of a stage show turns its attention to the story of young Ralphie, who wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, but his mother worries that he’ll shoot his eye out. The all-star cast includes Hugh Jackman, Jane Krakowski, Maya Rudolph, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Ken Jeong, and Matthew Broderick as the narrator/Adult Ralphie. Andy Walken stars as young Ralphie.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball North – 8 to 10pm on CTV/10pm to midnight on Much

Kelly Clarkson hosts and performs at this holiday concert from Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, featuring Cardi B., Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus, The Backstreet Boys and Fergie. Other appearances include by Hailey Baldwin, Jason Ritter, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Shay Mitchell.

U2: Live in London – 10 to 11pm on CTV

Bono and the boys perform their hits, as well as songs from their latest album. This special also includes interviews with the band, who discuss their lives and memories.

Monday

Ellen’s Game of Games – 10 to 11pm on NBC/CTV

If you’re familiar with Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, you know she plays an array of games with her guests and her audience every day. This preview edition of an upcoming series takes those games and ramps them up for prime time.

The Year in Memoriam 2017 – 10 to 11pm on ABC

A look at the notable names who died this year, including Mary Tyler Moore, Glen Campbell, Chuck Berry, Don Rickles, Tom Petty, Jerry Lewis and David Cassidy.

Gunpowder – 10 to 11:01pm on HBO – Series Premiere

This three-part BBC drama stars Kit Harrington and Liv Tyler in 1603 England, when a war with Spain led to the persecution of Catholics. Harrington portrays Robert Catesby, a man intent on avenging his kin and defending his faith by any means necessary.

Tuesday

The Year: 2017 – 9 to 11pm on ABC

If you actually feel up to reliving this past year, this annual special looks at the historic and memorable moments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 8th Season Premiere

Blood Ivory – 9 to 10pm on Animal Planet – Series Premiere

This documentary series looks at efforts to save the endangered East African elephant.

Thursday

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special – 9 to 11pm on NBC/Global

Transamazonica: The Frail Frontier – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on Documentary – Series Premiere

This series is a travelogue through the Amazon rainforest.

Classic Christmas Special:

A Charlie Brown Christmas – 8 to 9pm on ABC

Friday

I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 8 to 9:01pm on CBS

The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now in Living Color! – 9:01 to 10pm on CBS

Lucy and Ricky and Rob and Laura are back with another double-dose each of newly-colourized episodes.

