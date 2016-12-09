TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF December 11-17, 2016

All times are eastern

A number of specials this week, and one new series premiere from the makers of Empire, called Star, on Fox.

Sunday

The Dick Van Dyke Show in COLOR – 8pm on CBS

Two classic black and white episodes of The Dick Van Dyke show are colorized, where Ron reminisces about when Richie was born, and when Laura revealed an embarrassing secret about Rob’s boss, Alan Brady.

The Making of Frozen: A Return to Arendelle – 10pm on ABC

Following the movie, Frozen, at 8pm, this one-hour special takes a look at a new holiday special starring the cast of the film, which also features a behind-the-scenes look at the original movie.

The 22nd Annual Critics Choice Awards – 8 to 11pm on A&E

TJ Miller hosts the Broadcast Film and Critics Associations’ awards.

Monday

America’s Next Top Model – 10pm on E! – 23rd Season Premiere

Tuesday

Inside Lego at Christmas – 9pm on Space

This 2015 British documentary looks at the super-secret goings-on in a Lego factory as they prepare for Christmas.

Wednesday

A Pentatonix Christmas Special – 8pm on NBC

Their performance of Jolene with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus on The Voice last week has gone viral, and now, the acclaimed vocal group hosts their own Christmas special with guests Reba McIntyre and Kelly Clarkson.

SNL Christmas 2016 – 9 to 11pm on NBC

Star – 9pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Lee Daniels gives Empire a break while he launches a new series, with Jude Demorest starring as Star, a young woman who forms a musical trio in Atlanta. Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and Lenny Kravitz also star.

Thursday

iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2016 – 8 to 9:30pm on The CW/ 9 to 10:30pm on CTV

Madison Square Gardens in New York City is the scene of a concert featuring Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Lukas Graham, Daya and Niall Horan.

