all times eastern

Some interesting offerings this week, from Neil Young, Harry Styles and Gwen Stefani specials to reality special that reunites the cast of a high school production of a stage classic. Also, for those of you who liked Ten Days in the Valley, the remaining six episodes will air on Saturday nights over the next three week. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Neil Young: Home Town – 9 to 11pm on CTV

Neil Young launched his digital archives with this special acoustic concert, performed at the Coronation Hall in Omemee, Ontario, his hometown. The concert features some first-time lives performances of some of his vintage music, and some rarities. Neil Young fans cannot miss this one!

Dr. Keri: Prairie Vet – 9 to 9:30pm on Animal Planet – Series Premiere

A veterinarian treats patients across the prairie. In the opener, Dr. Keri is on call 24/7 during calving season.

Encore! – 10 to 11pm on ABC

The cast of a high school production of the musical, “Into The Woods”, reunites after 20 years to perform the show again, aided by Broadway directors, choreographers and vocal coaches. Kristin Bell hosts.

Christmas Classic:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 to 8pm on CBC

Tuesday

Harry Styles: Live In Manchester – 9 to 10pm on CTV

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas – 9 to 10pm on NBC

Gwen Stefani takes a stab at an old-fashioned Christmas special, with celebrities including Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton (gee, how did she get him?). She also has a Christmas album out this year.

Rocky Mountain Railroad – 10 to 11pm on Discovery – Series Premiere

There are many tales on the rails through the Rocky Mountains and this reality show tells some of them.

Wednesday

The Librarians – 8 to 9pm on Space – 4th Season Premiere

Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special – 9 to 11pm on NBC

This isn’t the actual awards show; Eric McCarmack and Debra Messing host this special that looks at highlights from past awards ceremonies. You can count on seeing a lot of Rocky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2017 – 10 to 11pm on Global

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight hosts this look at the best Christmas and other holiday commercials from the history of television.

Saturday

Ten Days In The Valley – 9 to 11pm on ABC – Series Burnoff

Kyra Sedgwick’s drama about a TV producer whose daughter disappears in the middle of the night did not do well on Sunday nights this fall, so ABC is burning off the remaining six episodes in two-episode blocks on the next three Saturday nights.

