TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 6th-12th, 2017

Saturday Night Live takes another stab at putting Weekend Update in prime time. Princess Diana is remembered in a two-part ABC News special. David Alan Grier takes his comedic sensibilities to GSN, and—last, but by no means least—Ray Donovan is back! Happy viewing!

Sunday

Storage Wars: Biggest Fights – 8pm to 12:03am on A&E – Spinoff Series Premiere

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – 9 to 10:06pm on TLC Spinoff Series Premiere

Life of Kylie – 9 to 10pm on E! (two episodes) – Series Premiere

The latest adventures of a Kardashian.

Ray Donovan – 9 to 10pm on TMN – 5th Season Premiere

Monday

Snap Decision – 9 to 10pm on GSN (two episodes) – Series Premiere

David Alan Grier’s sitcom, The Carmichael Show, ends on Wednesday night (on NBC), but has already lined up his next gig. It’s this game show, where contestants have to make quick choices based on first impressions. Following these two episodes, Snap Decision moves to its regular time slot on Tuesdays at 9m.

Escaping Polygamy – 10 to 11:03pm on A&E – 3rd Season Premiere

Wednesday

The Story of Diana – 9 to 11pm on ABC

An updated look at the life of Princess Diana, with new interviews from her family and friends. (Continues on Thursday from 9 to 11pm.)

Wahlburgers – 9 to 10:01pm on A&E (two episodes) – 8th Season Premiere

