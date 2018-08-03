TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 5th to 11th, 2018

All times eastern; PBS time slots may vary on your station.
Better Call Saul is back, and he’s bringing a new AMC series with him. Lodge 49 stars the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as a former surfer who joins a mysterious fraternal lodge. The third season of Chesapeake Shores kicks off this week, too. And I will pay a gazillion dollars to anyone who catches me watching new seasons of the Kardashians, Bachelor in Paradise or anything else remotely related to reality. Happy viewing!
Sunday
iHeartCountry Festival – 8 to 10pm on Fox
This annual summertime concert this year features performances and behind-the-scenes footage from Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, and Mason Ramsey.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – 8 to 10:05pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere
Chesapeake Shores – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – 3rd Season Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians – 9 to 10pm on E! – 15th Season Premiere
Unexpected – 10:05 to 11:11pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere
Monday
Better Call Saul – 9 to 10:05pm on AMC – 4th Season Premiere
Kids Baking Championship – 9 to 10pm on The Food Network – 5th Season Premiere
Lodge 49 – 10:05 to 11:16pm on AMC Series Premiere
Wyatt Russell (son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn) stars in this mysterious drama series about a young male ex-surfer who joins a fraternal lodge after his father’s death.
Tuesday
Bachelor in Paradise – 8 to 10pm on ABC/Wednesday from 8 to 10pm on City – 5th Season Premiere
Castaways – 10 to 11pm on ABC – Series Premiere
A dozen average people are dropped off on an Indonesian island and must fend for themselves in this unique-sounding reality series (he writes sarcastically).
Wednesday
Are You the One? – 10 to 11pm on MTV – 7th Season Premiere
Seven Year Switch – 10 to 11pm on Lifetime – 3rd Season Premiere
Friday
Ridiculousness – 9 to 10:30pm (three episodes) on MTV – 11th Season Premiere