TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 27th to September 2nd, 2017

all times eastern

There are a number of new and returning food, travel and lifestyles reality shows premiering this week, so if you’re a fan, either clear out the PVR or cancel all of your plans for the week! Given my disdain for all things reality, this list was a chore to assemble, but I do it because I love you! (I will probably watch the MTV Video Awards, but probably after the fact, so I can fast-forward through a lot of it.) But enough about me…Happy viewing! Remember, summer isn’t over yet!

Sunday

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – 8 to 10:30pm on Much and MTV

Pink receives the Video Vanguard award in a ceremony that also features performances by Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Shawn Mendes. Katy Perry hosts.

Deadly Dilemmas – 8 to 9pm on Discovery Science (two episodes) – Series Premiere

Life and death scenarios from trying to land a stalled helicopter to plummeting in an elevator are presented to viewers in order to decide how they would behave.

Monday

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby – 9 to 10:15pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

A globe-trotting couple works at some of the most extraordinary hotels in the world in this reality series.

Dessert Games – 9 to 10pm on The Food Channel – Series Premiere

Duff Goldman hosts this pastry-based game show where four contestants compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

Texas Cake House – 10 to 10:30pm on The Food Channel

Natalie Sideserf is a woman with a love of baking, whose life-size creation of a Willie Nelson cake went viral. Now, she and her husband Dave have moved from Cleveland to Austin, where she—and her cakes—are a sensation.

Tuesday

Chopped – 9 to 10pm on The Food Channel– 34th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Vixen: The Movie – 8 to 10pm on The CW – Movie Special

Based on the DC Comics character and set in the Arrowverse, this movie is a combination of the first two seasons of The CW web series.

Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky – 9 to 10pm on Slice (two episodes) – Series Premiere

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visit her family on their Kentucky farm in this reality series spinoff.

A Night With My Ex – 10 to 11pm on Slice (two episodes) – Series Premiere

Former couples with unfinished business try to recapture the magic, and yay, we get to be voyeurs.

Flip or Flop – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 7th Season Premiere

Home Town – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – Series Premiere

A small-town couple renovates turn-of-the-century (the 19th, presumably) homes in Laurel, Mississippi, then sells them to first-time home owners.

Cooks vs. Cons – 9 to 10pm on The Food Channel – 4th Season Premiere

Worst Cooks in America – 10 to 11pm on The Food Channel – Series Premiere

Chefs mentor horrible cooks, trying to transform them into better ones.

My Sordid Affair – 10 to 11pm on CI – Series Premiere

This crime-based reality series tells stories of people who strayed in their relationships and lived to regret it.

Thursday

My Lottery Dream Home – 9 to 10pm on HGTV (two episodes) – 3rd Season Premiere

Friday

Diana, 7 Days – 8 to 10pm on NBC/CTV

NBC takes its turn examining the life and death of “The People’s Princess”.

Mexico Life – 9 to 9:30 on HGTV – Series Premiere

A Colorado family escapes the winter weather for a new home in Riviera Maya.

Island Hunters – 9:30 to 10pm on HGTV – 4th Season Premiere

Caribbean Life – 10 to 10:30pm on HGTV – 7th Season Premiere

Beachfront Bargain – 10:30 to 11pm on HGTV – 10th Season Premiere

Saturday

House Hunters Renovation – 9 to 10pm on HGTV – 8th Season Premiere

