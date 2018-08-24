TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 26th to September 1st, 2018

All times eastern; PBS time slots may vary on your station.
It’s premiere week for a few cable channels this week, including The Food Channel, DIY and National Geographic. BBC Canada also has a couple of new comedies, and The MMVAs are on CTV and MTV (but not Much!?) on Sunday. Happy viewing.
Sunday
2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards – 9 to 11pm on CTV/MTV
Don’t ask me why the Much Music Video Awards isn’t on Much, but it is on MTV and CTV. On MTV, you can also catch the red carpet coverage from 8 to 9pm. Awkwafina hosts, and performances are scheduled by Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Brett Kissel, 98 Degrees, Halsey, Alessia Cara, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more.
Monday
Ridiculous Cakes – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on The Food Channel – 2nd Season Premiere
Live PD presents: Women on Patrol – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on Lifetime – Spinoff Premiere
Reality Cupcakes – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on The Food Channel – Series Premiere
Why this isn’t called Ridiculous Cupcakes is a mystery, since some of the varieties unveiled in these premiere episodes include a lamb chop cupcake, a pastrami-on-rye cupcake, a burrito cupcake, and a shrunken head cupcake.
Texas Flip ‘n’ Move – 9 to 10pm on DIY – 8th Season Premiere
Antiques Roadshow – 9 to 10:15pm on BBC Canada – 40th Season Premiere
DIY SOS: The Big Build – 10:15 to 11:30pm on BBC Canada – 28th Season Premiere
Tuesday
Positive Energy – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere
This reality docu-series looks at alternative power sources.
The Vanilla Ice Project – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on DIY – 8th Season Premiere
House Hunters Family – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere
House Hunters Renovation – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – 11th Season Premiere
Ink Master – 10 to 11pm on The Paramount Network – 11th Season Premiere
Wednesday
Ancient Invisible Cities – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere
This series travels the world to find hidden facets to exotic locales.
Stone House Revival – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on DIY – 3rd Season Premiere
Guy’s Grocery Games – 9 to 10pm on The Food Channel – 16th Season Premiere
Chopped – 10 to 11pm on The Food Channel – 36th Season Premiere
Although this episode is considered the season premiere, there is also a new episode preceding this one at 9pm.
Rustic Rehab – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – Series Premiere
Home renovation experts David and Chenoa Rivers freshen up old cabins, vacation rentals, and bungalows to resell to families looking for a simpler small town life.
Thursday
Famalam – 9 to 9:30pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere
This zany comedy sketch show features oddball characters in off-the-wall situations.
Beat Bobby Flay – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on The Food Channel – 16th Season Premiere
Tiny House, Big Living – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 8th Season Premiere
First Time Flippers – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on DIY – 8th Season Premiere
High & Dry – 9:30 to 10pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere
After a plane crashes into the Indian Ocean, a group of survivors try to get along on a deserted island. (It sounds very much like Comedy’s Wrecked.)
Hidden Potential – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – Series Premiere
Another renovation show, where Jasmine Roth customizes basic houses to suit the owners’ needs and desires.
Friday
Island Life – 9 to 9:30pm on HGTV – 8th Season Premiere
Caribbean Life – 9:30 to 10pm on HGTV – 11th Season Premiere
The Dictators Rulebook – 10 to 11pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere
This documentary series examines the motives and actions of the world’s worst dictators, starting off with North Korea’s Kim Il Sung.
Beach Hunters – 10 to 10:30pm on HGTV – 3rd Season Premiere
Mountain Life – 10:30 to 11pm on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere