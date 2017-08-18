TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 20th to 26th, 2017

all times eastern
Matt LeBlanc’s better series, Episodes is back for its final season (along with a second season of Andrew “Dice” Clay’s series). Also returning is Eric Dane’s The Last Ship (second-to-last season), and Jessica Biel executive-produces and stars in the psychological thriller, The Sinner. Happy viewing!
Sunday
Storage Wars: Biggest Scores – 8pm to 12:03am on A&E – Series Premiere
A look at some of the best segments looking into people’s storage lockers.
Endeavour – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS – 4th Season Premiererest
The Last Ship – 10pm to 12am (two episodes) on Space – 4th Season Premiere
Episodes – 10 to 10:30pm on TMN – 5th and Final Season Premiere
Dice – 10:30 to 11pm on TMN – 2nd Season Premiere
Monday
The Sinner – 10 to 11pm on Showcase – Series Premiere
Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman stars in this eight-episode psychological thriller about a young mother who stabs a beachgoer to death, but has no memory of why she did it.
Tuesday
Chopped Junior – 8 to 9pm on The Food Channel – 7th Season Premiere
Wednesday
The Great British Bake Off – 8 to 9pm on CBC – 7th Season Premiere
Thursday
WAGS: Miami – 9 to 10pm on E! – 2nd Season Premiere
F*ck, That’s Delicious Classics – 9:30 to 10pm on Vice – Series Premiere
Action Bronson and his friends take a behind-the-scenes look at some of their favourite moments in search of good eats.