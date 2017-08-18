TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 20th to 26th, 2017

all times eastern

Matt LeBlanc’s better series, Episodes is back for its final season (along with a second season of Andrew “Dice” Clay’s series). Also returning is Eric Dane’s The Last Ship (second-to-last season), and Jessica Biel executive-produces and stars in the psychological thriller, The Sinner. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Storage Wars: Biggest Scores – 8pm to 12:03am on A&E – Series Premiere

A look at some of the best segments looking into people’s storage lockers.

Endeavour – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS – 4th Season Premiererest

The Last Ship – 10pm to 12am (two episodes) on Space – 4th Season Premiere

Episodes – 10 to 10:30pm on TMN – 5th and Final Season Premiere

Dice – 10:30 to 11pm on TMN – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

The Sinner – 10 to 11pm on Showcase – Series Premiere

Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman stars in this eight-episode psychological thriller about a young mother who stabs a beachgoer to death, but has no memory of why she did it.

Tuesday

Chopped Junior – 8 to 9pm on The Food Channel – 7th Season Premiere

Wednesday

The Great British Bake Off – 8 to 9pm on CBC – 7th Season Premiere

Thursday

WAGS: Miami – 9 to 10pm on E! – 2nd Season Premiere

F*ck, That’s Delicious Classics – 9:30 to 10pm on Vice – Series Premiere

Action Bronson and his friends take a behind-the-scenes look at some of their favourite moments in search of good eats.

