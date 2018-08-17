TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 19th to 25th, 2018

All times eastern

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney was such a vital sensation, it has become an hour-long special! The MTV Video Music Awards! Sharknado comes to its inevitable end! The Sinner is back, but its star is not! It’s the latter half of August, and there’s still stuff to watch! Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time – 9 to 11pm on Space

The title says it all. Fin must time-travel to stop the first Sharknado from ever happening. (If only he could scrub our brains so easily.)

Monday

Carpool Karoake: When Corden Met McCartney – 8 to 9pm on CBS

So much work and traveling went into James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney, they have enough never-before-seen footage to make the viral video into a full hour-long special.

The Sinner – 9 to 10pm on Showcase – 2nd Season Premiere

Jessica Biel is still an executive producer, but she’s no longer in the cast as this series returns for its sophomore season.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – 9 to 11pm on MTV

Jennifer Lopez is the Video Vanguard recipient this year, in an awards special with performances by Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Logic featuring Ryan Tedder.

The Tragic Side of Comedy – 9 to 11:03pm on A&E

Some of comedy’s funniest people have met tragic ends, and this special looks at the lives and deaths of some of them, including John Belushi, Chris Farley and Phil Hartman.

Little Life on the Prairie – 10:02 to 11:04pm on TLC

This reality series follows Lauren and Nate Webnar, and their four-year-old daughter, Juniper, all of whom were born with achondroplasia dwarfism. Together, they are running an animal farm in the Arizona countryside.

Wednesday

The Story of the Royals – 9 to 11pm on ABC – Series Premiere

The wild tales of the British Royals are examined in this two-part documentary series, which continues on Thursday.

Mr. Mercedes – 10 to 11pm on Superchannel Fuse – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

Silicon Valley: The Untold Story – 8 to 9pm on Science – Series Premiere

This documentary series presents the origin story of America’s high-tech industry.

Friday

YesTV Fall Preview – 9:30 to 10pm on YesTV

Dylan Watson and Rachelle Melnichuk take a look at fall programming on the religious channel.

