TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of August 12th to 18th, 2018

This week is bookended by two teen specials: the Teen Choice Awards and We Day. Ballers and Insecure also return for new seasons on HBO, and there’s a new comedy on Superchannel. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Teen Choice 2018 – 8 to 10pm on Fox/Global

Nick Cannon hosts this year’s awards voted on by teens with Lele Pons as co-host. Performers include Meghan Trainer, Lauv and Khalid.

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on Food – Series Premiere

Six chefs have half-an-hour to create their best backyard burger, using the contents of a randomly selected cooler filled with ingredients; then—after one is eliminated—they must compete to create seafood dishes, including a six-foot lobster roll.

Ballers – 10 to 10:30pm on HBO – 4th Season Premiere

Insecure – 10:30 to 11pm on HBO – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

The Other Guy – 8 to 8:30pm on Superchannel Fuse – Series Premiere

This Australian comedy series follows a recently single radio host who finds himself back on the dating scene after he finds out his long-time girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend.

Wednesday

Born This Way – 8 to 9pm on A&E – 4th Season Premiere

The Real Housewives of Dallas – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 3rd Season Premiere

Southern Charm Savannah – 10 to 11pm on Slice – 2nd Season Premiere

Are You the One? – 10 to 11pm on MTV – 7th Season Premiere

Raising Tourette’s – 10:01 top 11:04pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This reality series aims to remove the stigma from suffering from Tourette’s by profiling those afflicted with the condition, and how they manage their day-to-day lives.

Thursday

Nightwatch Nation – 10 to 10:56pm on A&E – Spinoff Premiere

Friday

We Day – 8 to 9pm on ABC

John Stamos hosts this annual celebration of young people making a difference in the world.

