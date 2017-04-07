TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of April 9th-15th, 201

All times eastern

Better Call Saul, Angie Tribeca and Doctor Who are all back for new seasons! The movie Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs gets a prequel series. Chris Hardwick is now doing double-duty on AMC, with his own talk show and the Saul after-show! Just some of the highlights this week! Happy viewing!

Sunday – Vimy Ridge centennial coverage

There will be live coverage of the ceremonies to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge from 9am to 1pm, on CTV, CTV Newsnet, and on CBC News Channel, while the main CBC network will only carry the first hour. CPAC‘s coverage will run from 10am to noon, with the first hour re-airing at 2pm and 5pm.

History has a new special premiering from 9 to 10:30pm called “Searching for Vimy’s Lost Soldiers”, with a team of experts embarking on a mission to locate the bodies of 44 Canadian soldiers who died on that day 100 years ago.

Other Sunday shows

We Are Canada – 7 to 8pm on CBC – Series Premiere

This series looks at the next generation of talented Canadians who have a passion for making a positive contribution or change to the world. Each episode will have three different stories, all tied together by a specific theme.

Unforgotten – 10 to 11pm on BBC Canada – 2nd Season Premiere

National Treasure – 10 to 11pm on Superchannel – Miniseries Premiere

Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters star in this four-part British series about a well-known television comedian whose world crumbles around him when he is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl several years earlier. The series is inspired by the real-life police operation in England called Operation Yewtree, which resulted in the prosecution of several well-known TV stars.

Talking with Chris Hardwick – 11pm to 12am – Series Premiere

The Walking Dead may be over for the season, but Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick is continuing his after-show…with a twist. It’s now a show with a wider focus on the broad entertainment world. Each show will feature a single guest or a series cast to discuss a variety of topics.

Monday

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs – 6 to 6:30pm on YTV – Series Premiere

This prequel to the film features the adventures of high schooler Flint Lockwood, the eccentric scientist from the movie and his friend, Sam Sparks, the new girl in town. But, wait? Didn’t they meet for the first time in the movie? How do they know each other in high school. That’s explained in this first episode.

Collision Course – 9 to 10pm on E! – Series Premiere

This decidedly macabre series looks at celebrity crashes, kicking off with Paul Walker’s 2013 death by Porsche. Future editions will focus on crashes involving Tracy Morgan, Harrison Ford, John Denver and Justin Bieber.

Better Call Saul – 10pm to 11:10pm – 3rd Season Premiere

Talking Saul – 11:10pm to 12:10am – 2nd Season Premiere

Angie Tribeca – 10:30 to 11pm – 3rd Season Premiere

Friday

Andi Mack – 8 to 9pm on Disney Channel Canada – Series Premiere

This sitcom focuses on Andi, who turns 13 as the story begins, which coincides with the return of her globetrotting sister, Bex. Bex has news, though: she’s not Andi’s sister; she’s her mother! The woman she thought was her mother is actually her grandmother! This sends Andi on a journey of her own…of self-discovery!

Saturday

Doctor Who – 9 to 10pm on Space – 10th Season Premiere

