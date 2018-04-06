TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 8th to 14th, 2018

all times eastern

Sunday

Famous in Love – 8 to 9pm on E! – 2nd Season Premiere

Aerial Cities – 8 to 9pm on Smithsonian Channel – Series Premiere

This spinoff from Aerial America looks at a different city each episode, starting with the workers who do truly unique jobs in Las Vegas.

Kingpin – 9 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

This documentary series follows the best-known names in the world of crime, starting with the story of Whitey Bulger, who became Boston’s most famous gangster in the 1970s, as well as the subject of the longest manhunt in American history.

Unforgotten – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS – Series Premiere

Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax) and Sanjeev Bhakshar (Indian Summers) star as police officers investigating the cold-case murder of Jimmy Sullivan, a boy whose diary implicates four couples who seem to be unconnected.

Top Chef Canada – 9 to 10pm on The Food Network – 6th Season Premiere

Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators – 10 to 11pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This British comedy-drama-mystery follows Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton), a private investigator who is hired by Luella Shakespeare (Jo Joyner) to investigate her fiancé. Despite his findings, she marries the guy anyway, who is murdered at the reception. When Lu is suspected, she and her private eye team up to find out what really happened.

Fishing for Giants – 10 to 11pm on Smithsonian Channel – Series Premiere

This series goes along with those who exploring the waters for that “big” fish!

Long Lost Family – 10:05 to 11:09pm on TLC – 4th Season Premiere

Monday

New Girl – 7:30 to 8pm on City/9:30 to 10pm on Fox – 7th and Final Season Premiere

The Rick Mercer Report – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Finale

After 15 years, Rick Mercer closes out his show with a look at some of the most memorable moments of comedy, biting social commentary, and travels across Canada.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute – 9 to 11pm on CBS/City

The stars line up to pay tribute to one of music’s true legends, including Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Kesha, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, and SZA.

In Contempt – 10 to 11:01pm on BET – Series Premiere

Erica Ash (Shades of Blue, The Real Husbands of Hollywood) stars as Gwen Sullivan, an opinionated attorney whose passion for her job and her clients makes her arguably the most talented public defender in her district.

Wednesday

The Expanse – 9 to 10pm on Space – 3rd Season Premiere

Thursday

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – 5th Season Premiere

Mr. Mercedes – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

This series is based on Stephen King’s novels about a retired homicide detective who is still haunted by last case two years earlier. Produced by David E. Kelley (LA Law, Chicago Hope, Boston Legal) and starring Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), and Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men).

Friday

In Principle – 8:30 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

In the spirit of William F. Buckley’s Firing Line, PBS is trying out another conservative-leaning political talk show. This one is hosted by columnist Michael Gerson and commentator Amy Holmes.

America Inside Out with Katie Couric – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

Katie Couric kicks off her new series by exploring the divisive issue of Confederate monuments in the America south.

Caribbean Life – 10 to 10:30pm on HGTV – 9th Season Premiere

Rellik – 11pm to 12am on HBO – Series Premire

Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Gabriel Markham in this BBC procedural crime drama, following the case of a serial killer in reverse, from the shooting of a suspected killer, and moving back through time to the beginning of the story.

