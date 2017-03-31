TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of April 2nd-8th, 2017

All times eastern

Dueling awards shows on Sunday night, the return of Prison Break, and a trio of new reality TV shows on Friday highlight the week. Happy viewing.

Sunday

The 2017 Juno Awards – 6:30 to 9pm on CTV

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters co-host this year’s Junos from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, with scheduled performances by Sarah McLachlan, Arkells, A Tribe Called Red, Alessia Cara, Ruth B, and Shawn Mendes. Feist will perform a Leonard Cohen song to pay tribute to him.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on CBS

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley once again host this year’s ceremonies from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Call The Midwife – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 6th Season Premiere

Home Fires – 9 to 10pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

Prison Break – 9 to 10pm on Fox/City – 5th Season Premiere (Revival)

A hit show on Fox has a better chance of revival than on any other network. Think back to 2002, when they cancelled Family Guy, only to revive it three years later when syndication and DVD sales proved there was an audience for the show. Since then, a number of shows have been brought back, including The X-Files and 24. Now, Prison Break lives on past its 2009 series finale, as Lincoln Burrows and Sara Tancredi reunite to follow up on evidence that suggests Michael Scofield might still be alive!

iZombie – 9 to 10pm on The CW – 3rd Season Premiere

Friday

The Toy Box – 8 to 9pm on ABC – Series Premiere

Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet hosts this reality series where kids judge new toys presented by the inventors.

First Dates – 8 to 9pm on NBC – Series Premiere

Based on a UK reality series, a mix of couples all have their first place in the same restaurant on the same night. Cameras capture the goings-on, and home viewers are invited to judge whether they are right for each other.

You, the Jury – 9 to 10pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro hosts this reality series where some of America’s most controversial civil cases are litigated by six top defense and prosecution lawyers, and viewers can then vote.