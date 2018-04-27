TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 29th to May 5th, 2018

A double dose of The Handmaid’s Tale highlights a week of returning shows, including Elementary, Colony and Unforgotten. Dancing with the Stars premieres its four-week athletes edition. Anthony Bourdain is back, and Serena Williams, George Lopez, and James Cameron bring new projects to television. Happy viewing!

all times eastern

Sunday

The Handmaid’s Tale – 9 to 11:11pm (two episodes) on Bravo – 2nd Season Premiere

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – 9 to 10:25pm on CNN – 11th Season Premiere

Unforgotten – 9:30 to 11pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere

Home to Win – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

Dancing with the Stars – 8 to 10:01pm on ABC/City – 26th Season Premiere

Very Superstitious with George Lopez – 8 to 11pm (six episodes) on A&E – Series Premiere

Comedian George Lopez examines superstitions surrounding a variety of topics from marriage to food to money to sports.

Elementary – 10 to 11pm on CBS/Global – 6th Season Premiere

Last Outpost – 10 to 11pm on Discovery – Series Premiere

Clint Greenhouse and Todd Anderson are backcountry builders who create one-of-a-kind builds using nothing but recycled parts, from an all-terrain wheelchair to a sawmill built from an old school bus.

AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction – 10:05 to 11:05pm on AMC – Series Premiere

This six-part documentary series from the acclaimed filmmaker behind legendary sci-fi films such as The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Avatar explores the origins of science fiction from its earliest cult following to the phenomenon we know it to be today.

Wednesday

Colony – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 3rd Season Premiere

Being Serena – 10 to 10:30pm on HBO – Series Premiere

This reality series follows tennis champ Serena Williams from the news of her pregnancy and her 23rd Grand Slam singles title to the birth of her first child with her new husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Friday

The Tesla Files – 10 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

Nicola Tesla’s missing notebook is the focal point of this series that examines more than 18 hours of advanced classroom learning into science and energy research.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt – 10:30 to 11pm on HGTV – 12th Season Premiere

