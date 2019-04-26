TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 28th to May 4th, 2019

There’s a wide variety of new offerings this week, from the Billboard Music Awards to Miss USA; from a Canadian Master Chef getting her own show to the premiere of the young women of DC Comics; and from a look at how Adam Lambert joined Queen to an examination of our dependence on our mobile phones. Happy viewing!
All times eastern; PBS schedules may vary.
Sunday
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – 6 to 11:03pm (Preview episode from 6 to 8) on TLC – 4th Season Premiere
Mary’s Kitchen Crush – 7 to 7:30pm on CTV – Series Premiere
Master Chef Canada winner Mary Berg takes her culinary skills to a new series, which kicks off with her special guest, Myra Berg (her mother).
DC Super Hero Girls – 7 to 8pm (four episodes) on Teletoon – Series Premiere
In this animated series, six ordinary girls meet and discover they all have special powers, so they form a team (Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Bumblebee) to fight crime in Metropolis.
The Red Line – 8 to 10pm on CBS – Miniseries Premiere
This eight-hour miniseries will unfold in two hour blocks, telling the story of a police shooting of a black man, told from various points of view.
The Redemption Project – 9 to 10pm on CNN – Series Premiere
Van Jones hosts this docuseries about various cases of convicts in the restorative justice process.
United Shades of America – 10 to 11pm on CNN – 4th Season Premiere
Monday
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story – 8 to 10pm on ABC
This documentary traces the careers of the legendary rock band and the American Idol singer, and how those careers have intersected.
Tuesday
The 100 – 9 to 10pm on The CW – 6th Season Premiere
Ladies Night – 10 to 11pm on BET – Series Premiere
This reality series follows the personal and professional lives of ‘90s “girl groups”, Salt ‘n’ Pepa and SWV, as they embark on a national tour.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole – 10:01 to 11:04pm on A&E – Series Premiere
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that giving juveniles a life sentence violates their 8th Amendment rights, so this series looks at some cases where young convicts are re-sentenced.
Wednesday
Billboard Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV Two
Kelly Clarkson hosts the 2019 awards, which feature Mariah Carey receiving the Icon Award. Cardi B. leads the nominations with a whopping 21! Drake and Post Malone are each nominated 17 times. Performers include Taylor Swift (with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly, The Jonas Brothers, and Madonna & Maluma.
Thursday
2019 Miss USA – 8 to 10pm on Fox
Nick and Vanessa Lachey once again host the ceremonies from Grand Sierra Resort and Casino’s Grand Theatre.
iZombie – 8 to 9pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere
Enterprice – 9 to 9:30pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere
This comedy series young entrepreneurs Kazim and Jeremiah, who are starting a home delivery business while trying to maintain their friendship.
This Country – 9:30 to 10pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere
This comedy mockumentary follows cousins Kerry and Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe in their small town lives in rural Britain.
Friday
Screen Nation: Diane Sawyer Reporting – 8 to 10pm on ABC
The veteran broadcaster examines how our hand-held devices are taking over our lives.