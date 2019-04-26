TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 28th to May 4th, 2019

There’s a wide variety of new offerings this week, from the Billboard Music Awards to Miss USA; from a Canadian Master Chef getting her own show to the premiere of the young women of DC Comics; and from a look at how Adam Lambert joined Queen to an examination of our dependence on our mobile phones. Happy viewing!

All times eastern; PBS schedules may vary.

Sunday

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – 6 to 11:03pm (Preview episode from 6 to 8) on TLC – 4th Season Premiere

Mary’s Kitchen Crush – 7 to 7:30pm on CTV – Series Premiere

Master Chef Canada winner Mary Berg takes her culinary skills to a new series, which kicks off with her special guest, Myra Berg (her mother).

DC Super Hero Girls – 7 to 8pm (four episodes) on Teletoon – Series Premiere

In this animated series, six ordinary girls meet and discover they all have special powers, so they form a team (Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Bumblebee) to fight crime in Metropolis.

The Red Line – 8 to 10pm on CBS – Miniseries Premiere

This eight-hour miniseries will unfold in two hour blocks, telling the story of a police shooting of a black man, told from various points of view.

The Redemption Project – 9 to 10pm on CNN – Series Premiere

Van Jones hosts this docuseries about various cases of convicts in the restorative justice process.

United Shades of America – 10 to 11pm on CNN – 4th Season Premiere

Monday

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story – 8 to 10pm on ABC

This documentary traces the careers of the legendary rock band and the American Idol singer, and how those careers have intersected.

Tuesday

The 100 – 9 to 10pm on The CW – 6th Season Premiere

Ladies Night – 10 to 11pm on BET – Series Premiere

This reality series follows the personal and professional lives of ‘90s “girl groups”, Salt ‘n’ Pepa and SWV, as they embark on a national tour.

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole – 10:01 to 11:04pm on A&E – Series Premiere

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that giving juveniles a life sentence violates their 8th Amendment rights, so this series looks at some cases where young convicts are re-sentenced.

Wednesday

Billboard Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV Two

Kelly Clarkson hosts the 2019 awards, which feature Mariah Carey receiving the Icon Award. Cardi B. leads the nominations with a whopping 21! Drake and Post Malone are each nominated 17 times. Performers include Taylor Swift (with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly, The Jonas Brothers, and Madonna & Maluma.

Thursday

2019 Miss USA – 8 to 10pm on Fox

Nick and Vanessa Lachey once again host the ceremonies from Grand Sierra Resort and Casino’s Grand Theatre.

iZombie – 8 to 9pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere

Enterprice – 9 to 9:30pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This comedy series young entrepreneurs Kazim and Jeremiah, who are starting a home delivery business while trying to maintain their friendship.

This Country – 9:30 to 10pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This comedy mockumentary follows cousins Kerry and Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe in their small town lives in rural Britain.

Friday

Screen Nation: Diane Sawyer Reporting – 8 to 10pm on ABC

The veteran broadcaster examines how our hand-held devices are taking over our lives.

Share this: Print



Tweet

