TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 22nd to 28th, 2018

This week sees the return of Westworld, Into the Badlands, Code Black, Quantico The Imposters, and The 100. Also, James Corden takes the best of his late (late) night show to prime time. Happy viewing!

all times eastern

Sunday

The Imposters – 9 to 10pm on W – 2nd Season Premiere

Into the Badlands – 10:02 to 11:03pm on AMC – 3rd Season Premiere

Westworld – 9 to 10:10pm on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 – 10 to 11pm on CBS

Highlights from The Late Late Show, featuring a new Carpool Karoake with Christina Aguilera. Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Kunal Nayyar, and Ian Armitage perform The Sound of Music as part of Crosswalk: The Musical.

Tuesday

The 100 – 9 to 10pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Code Black – 8 to 9pm on CTV/10 to 11pm on CBS – 3rd Season Premiere

Flip or Flop Vegas – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

Quantico – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Friday

Ancient Aliens – 9 to 11pm on History – 13th Season Premiere

