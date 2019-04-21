TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 21st to 27th, 2019

A quieter week for new offerings, with a number of shows in reruns in anticiaption of the May Sweeps period, when most network shows will have their season finales. As someone who remembers Michael Jackson unveiling his moonwalk for the first time on the Motown 25 special, it’s hard to believe we’ve hit Motown 60! As we’re walking down memory lane in Hitsville, U.S.A., it will be interesting to take a look back at 1969 with the six-part ABC series. And Pierce Brosnan returns for a second season of his epic western drama, The Son. Happy viewing!

All times eastern; PBS schedules may vary.

Sunday

Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration – 8 to 10pm on CBS/City

Motown founder Berry Gordy is there, and so are Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves, Smokey Robinson (who hosts with Cedric the Entertainer), Thelma Houston and Boyz II Men. This Grammy tribute will also feature Motown fans ranging from John Legend and Meghan Trainor to Pentatonix and Little Big Town.

Swedish Dicks – 9 to 9:30pm on Superchannel Fuse – 2nd Season Premiere

Sarah Off the Grid – 9 to 10pm on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

Live Rescue – 9 to 11pm on A&E – Series Premiere

First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls, live!

Hostile Planet – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This series travels to the most dangerous places on earth, kicking off with the highest mountains on the planet.

Gentleman Jack – 10 to 11pm on HBO – Series Premiere

Suranne Jones stars in this British-American historical drama series about industrialist and landowner Anne Lister, who returns from an extended period of travel, study and social climbing to pick up where she left off in her ancestral home, which she learns is rich in coal.

Nazi Megastructures: America’s War – 10 to 11pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This series kicks off with a closer look at the technology and preparation that went into Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Tuesday

Being Mary Jane – 8 to 10pm on BET – 4th Season Premiere

Lost Treasures of the Maya – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This documentary series kicks off with the secrets of the legendary Maya Snake King uprising, and travels to a remote jungle, where technology reveals evidence of a forgotten war.

1969 – 10 to 11pm on ABC – Miniseries Premiere

One of the wildest, most turbulent years in history was 1969, and ABC is devoting a six-part docuseries to some of the highlights…and lowlights, arguably. In the opener, one of the highlights: the moon landing.

Games People Play – 10 to 11pm on BET – Series Premiere

Based on the Angela Burt-Murray novel of the same name, this drama series is set in the high-stakes world of professional sports, where everyone plays to win. Lauren London, Parker McKenna Posey, and Karen Obilom star (respectively) as a basketball-wife, a groupie looking to become a star, and a reporter trying to rebuild a tarnished career, whose lives intertwine.

Saturday

The Son – 9 to 10:05pm on AMC – 2nd Season Premiere

Share this: Print



Tweet

