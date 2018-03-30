TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 1st to 7th, 2018

all times eastern

Some interesting returns this week, including an animated revival of Corner Gas, the resuscitation of the cast of the Jersey Shore, and of course, the King of all resurrections, with a concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar. Also, Legion and Ransom are back for their second seasons. Happy viewing.

Sunday

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – 8 to 10:20pm on NBC

John Legend, Sarah Bareilles and Alice Cooper headline this concert adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice classic musical.

Your Husband is Cheating on Us – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray – 9 to 10pm on HGTV – Series Premiere

Couples compete to have their home restoration plans approved by Scott McGillivray.

The Real Housewives of Potomac – 10 to 11pm on Slice – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

Corner Gas Animated – 8 to 8:30pm on Comedy

The classic Canadian sitcom returns in animated form, with the people of Dog River—in the opener—dealing with a sudden food shortage.

The Crossing – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

This drama follows 47 refugees who wash up in a small fishing village, who claim to be fleeing a war from 180 years in the future.

Ice – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – 2nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

MasterChef Canada – 9 to 10pm on CTV – 5th Season Premiere

Project Impossible – 9 to 10pm on H2 – Series Premiere

Architectural and engineering improbabilities are examined in this series, including L.A.’s Wilshire Grand Center, Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, and the Bayonne Bridge linking New York and New Jersey.

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This series examines the 5,398 artifacts gathered from Tutankhamun’s tomb, on display together at the Grand Egyptian Museum for the first time since their discovery in 1922.

Little People, Big World 9 to 10:04pm on TLC – 13th Season Premiere

Legion – 10 to 11:15pm on FX – 2nd Season Premiere

My Little Life – 10:04 to 11:06pm on TLC – Series Premiere

This reality series follows five little people across America trying to balance family, friends, jobs and everyday life while looking for love.

Wednesday

Storage Wars: Northern Treasures – 9 to 11pm (four episodes) on A&E – 2nd Season Premiere

The Real Housewives of New York City – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 10th Season Premiere

Siren – 10 to midnight (two episodes) on Showcase – Series Premiere

The arrival of a mysterious girl upsets the coastal town of Bristol Cove, which is known for its legend of being the one time home to mermaids. Filmed in British Columbia.

Thursday

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – 9 to 10pm on MTV – Series Premiere

After five years apart, the cast of the original Jersey Shore reality series reunites in Miami for a vacation, but The Situation’s legal troubles may keep him from joining his friends.

Saturday

Ransom – 8 to 9pm on CBS/Global – 2nd Season Premiere

Trading Spaces – 8 to 10:10pm on TLC – 9th Season Premiere

Nate & Jeremiah by Design – 10:10 to 11:14pm – 2nd Season Premiere

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

